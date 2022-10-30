Reggie Bullock Shows Support To Kanye West Amid Scandal: "I'm Riding With You Gang"

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kanye West has always been a controversial figure, but the rapper and businessman has taken things to a whole new level in recent weeks, going off against Jewish people, and making some questionable remarks that raised a lot of eyebrows around society.

West was left by himself by many of his associates, losing big sponsorships and earning a lot of enemies in the process. The NBA was involved in the scandal too after Jaylen Brown announced he was parting ways with Donda Sports, Kanye's sports agency.

Moreover, Kyrie Irving appeared to share Kanye's feelings by promoting a movie full of antisemitism on social media, which earned him a huge backlash from the public and even the Brooklyn Nets owner.

Reggie Bullock Shows Support To Kanye West Amid Scandal

It seems like Kyrie isn't the only one who might agree with Kanye's comments, as another NBA player spoke up on this, showing his support to West on social media, shocking every fan in the process.

Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock took to Instagram to express his opinion on this whole situation. After Kanye shared a note on Instagram about contracts, many people showed their support for him.

The “unknown powers” are trying to destroy my life off of a tweet So does this prove that my so called suspicion was true? Leading with love This is #lovespeech

Bullock was caught commenting on this post, telling Kanye that he's on his side.

"I'm riding with you gang," Bullock wrote.

This is a surprising take by Bullock, but we all know that he's never been a player shy to express his opinion. This time, this is a troubling one as not many people agree with what West is saying right now.

We're living in a very dangerous world and the tiniest thing somebody with influence says can have a huge impact on the rest of us. That's why LeBron James urged Elon Musk to address the surge of the N-word use on Twitter, which has worried a lot of people in recent days.

It's a lot better to spread love, but many people prefer to speak from hate, making life hard for everybody else.