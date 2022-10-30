Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James sent a big message to the brand-new owner of Twitter and one of the richest people on earth, Elon Musk. The controversial businessman recently acquired this social media and started trolling everybody there, while also sending a lot of workers home.

The arrival of Musk on the 'throne' of Twitter has opened the door for a lot of people to spread hate without suffering any consequences. After the Tesla and SpaceX owner took over, many users start using the N-word like it means absolutely nothing to them.

A recent report from Insider shows that people have actually let themselves go with this and have used this racist slur like it's nothing, raising a lot of eyebrows around the Twitter community.

Insider's report referred to findings by the Network Contagion Research Institute, a research group that analyzes social-media content to predict emerging threats, which said that the use of the N-word on Twitter increased by nearly 500% in the 12 hours immediately after Twitter finalized Musk's deal. A follow-up Bloomberg report found a 1,300% increase in the slur being used on the social-media platform after the news broke that Musk had closed the deal on Twitter. Bloomberg reported that, at its peak, the N-word appeared on Twitter 170 times every five minutes. The Washington Post's report said that anonymous accounts appeared to be trying to assess the limit of Twitter's moderation policies after the self-proclaimed "free-speech absolutist" Musk bought it. The newspaper noted that several online-trolling accounts called on others to use racist language in the aftermath of the deal.

Seeing how serious this situation has gotten in such a short time, everybody wants to see some changes, including NBA superstar LeBron James, who sent a big message to Mr. Musk on Saturday.

LeBron James Urges Elon Musk To Address Increase Of N-Word Use On Twitter

Reacting to a report showing the concerning numbers and explaining how so many people feel it's good to spread hate against others, James told Musk and his associates that this is an important issue.

"I don't know Elon Musk and, tbh, I could care less who owns Twitter. But I will say that if this is true, I hope he and his people take this very seriously because this is scary AF. "So many damn unfit people saying hate speech is free speech."

The NBA is having several controversial moments right now, as Kyrie Irving recently shared a movie full of anti-semitism on Twitter, earning a huge backlash from the public. Now, others are trying to be funny and use Twitter as a platform to share their racism freely.

We're living in a world that looks scarier every day and giving a platform to people to say whatever they want, even if it's hate speech, is not a good idea.

Amid a bad moment from his Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron doesn't forget about the world. This is a terrible situation that needs to be addressed and fixed as soon as possible. It's not even a week since Elon took over and we already have some scandals on Twitter.