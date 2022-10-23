Skip to main content

Magic Johnson's Advice To Shaquille O'Neal That Helped Him Build A $400 Million Business Empire: "Big Fella, You Don't Want To Be Just A Name."

Magic Johnson's Advice To Shaquille O'Neal That Helped Him Build A $400 Million Business Empire: "Big Fella, You Don't Want To Be Just A Name."

Shaquille O'Neal has enjoyed a complex and layered relationship with Magic Johnson throughout the years. When he was younger, he tried to imitate the Lakers legend, which earned him some smacks from his father. Later in life when Shaq got to Los Angeles, he bristled at the retired Johnson's advice, convinced that the Lakers were his team and that Magic's time had ended. 

But a young Shaquille O'Neal was mostly focused on basketball. He had spoken time and again about how the criticism of the greats that had gone before him motivated him to become one of the league's most dominant players. He was spending his massive salary without thinking much about it as a youngster, so it's intriguing to think about what a savvy businessman he has become later in life. 

And what makes it even better is to know that Magic Johnson was the man who got O'Neal started on the path to entrepreneurial success. Writing in his book Shaq Uncut, O'Neal recounted the tale of how some advice from Magic Johnson when he was a young Laker changed the game for him. 

“I had just won MVP, and he said to me, 'Big fella, you don’t want to be just a name. You want to own things.' Then he walked away. I’m driving home and I’m wondering the whole time, What was he talking about? And then I realized what he meant. So we got to work on my own shoe. Then my own clothing line. Then my own reality show. Thanks, Magic. Another idea I incorporated into my own unique Shaq style.”

This is the sort of thing every successful young athlete needs to hear. And while Magic's advice then helped Shaq, he would go on to beat Shaq to some elite business deals in the future. 

Magic Johnson Took The Opportunity To Invest in Starbucks That Shaquille O'Neal Missed

Considering that Shaq has grown his businesses to the point where he is worth $400 million, it's safe to say that Magic's advice was extremely valuable. However, one of the big man's admitted biggest regrets is not investing in Starbucks, which his former mentor in this space capitalized on. 

“My biggest mistake was not investing in Starbucks. I had the opportunity before Magic Johnson but I told Howard Schultz that black people don’t drink coffee because I never seen anyone in my family drink coffee."

Magic Johnson went on to make a significant return based on his belief in Starbucks and the money he invested in them. It's odd to think that the Lakers legends are now competing with one another on the same front, but Shaquille O'Neal will likely always be grateful to Magic for his advice. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Magic Johnson's Advice To Shaquille O'Neal That Helped Him Build A $400 Million Business Empire: "Big Fella, You Don't Want To Be Just A Name."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson's Advice To Shaquille O'Neal That Helped Him Build A $400 Million Business Empire: "Big Fella, You Don't Want To Be Just A Name."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Nikola Jokic's Unbelievable Cross-Court Bounce Pass To KCP: ''Y'all See The Heat''
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Nikola Jokic's Unbelievable Cross-Court Bounce Pass To KCP: ''Y'all See The Heat''

By Divij Kulkarni
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Aaron Abhishek
The Superteam That Would Beat Kevin Durant's All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series
NBA

The Superteam That Would Beat Kevin Durant's All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series

By Nick Mac
The Most Scoring Titles By Position In NBA History: Michael Jordan Is The Ultimate Leader With 10
NBA

The Most Scoring Titles By Position In NBA History: Michael Jordan Is The Ultimate Leader With 10

By Nick Mac
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s MVP Points Per Season: The Legendary Big Man Won 6 MVP Awards Which Is The Most Of All-Time
NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s MVP Points Per Season: The Legendary Big Man Won 6 MVP Awards Which Is The Most Of All-Time

By Eddie Bitar
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

3 Reasons Why The Russell Westbrook Slander Must Stop

By Aaron Abhishek
Zion Williamson On The Pelicans Having A Big 4: "I Haven't Played With A Team Like This In My Entire Life... This Is A Special Team..."
NBA Media

Zion Williamson On The Pelicans Having A Big 4: "I Haven't Played With A Team Like This In My Entire Life... This Is A Special Team..."

By Gautam Varier
Video: Jaden Ivey Brutally Gets Schooled By Isaiah Stewart During The Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Game
NBA Media

Video: Jaden Ivey Brutally Gets Schooled By Isaiah Stewart During The Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Game

By Gautam Varier
Dion Waiters Defends Russell Westbrook From The Haters: "He Needs A Fresh Start"
NBA Media

Dion Waiters Defends Russell Westbrook From The Haters: "He Needs A Fresh Start"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Shaquille O’Neal Says Joel Embiid Must Win Unanimous MVP This Season: "If He Doesn't Get Unanimous MVP, I'll Be Disappointed."
NBA Media

Shaquille O’Neal Says Joel Embiid Must Win Unanimous MVP This Season: "If He Doesn't Get Unanimous MVP, I'll Be Disappointed."

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans In Shock After Luka Doncic Leads Dallas Mavericks To Blowout Win Over Grizzlies: “Luka Fathered Ja”
NBA Media

NBA Fans In Shock After Luka Doncic Leads Dallas Mavericks To Blowout Win Over Grizzlies: “Luka Fathered Ja”

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Shows Off His Mind-Blowing Physique At The Gym, NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter
NBA Media

NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Shows Off His Mind-Blowing Physique At The Gym, NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter

By Gautam Varier
Watch: Ja And Luka Doncic Took The NBA World By Storm When They Last Time They Faced Each Other
NBA Media

Watch: Ja And Luka Doncic Took The NBA World By Storm When They Last Time They Faced Each Other

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React After The Philadelphia 76ers Fall To 0-3 On The Season: "One Game Closer To Firing Doc Rivers Directly Into The Sun"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React After The Philadelphia 76ers Fall To 0-3 On The Season: "One Game Closer To Firing Doc Rivers Directly Into The Sun"

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

NBA Insider Demands The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook Immediately: " They Need Him Gone Now."

By Nico Martinez