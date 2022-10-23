Magic Johnson's Advice To Shaquille O'Neal That Helped Him Build A $400 Million Business Empire: "Big Fella, You Don't Want To Be Just A Name."

Shaquille O'Neal has enjoyed a complex and layered relationship with Magic Johnson throughout the years. When he was younger, he tried to imitate the Lakers legend, which earned him some smacks from his father. Later in life when Shaq got to Los Angeles, he bristled at the retired Johnson's advice, convinced that the Lakers were his team and that Magic's time had ended.

But a young Shaquille O'Neal was mostly focused on basketball. He had spoken time and again about how the criticism of the greats that had gone before him motivated him to become one of the league's most dominant players. He was spending his massive salary without thinking much about it as a youngster, so it's intriguing to think about what a savvy businessman he has become later in life.

And what makes it even better is to know that Magic Johnson was the man who got O'Neal started on the path to entrepreneurial success. Writing in his book Shaq Uncut, O'Neal recounted the tale of how some advice from Magic Johnson when he was a young Laker changed the game for him.

“I had just won MVP, and he said to me, 'Big fella, you don’t want to be just a name. You want to own things.' Then he walked away. I’m driving home and I’m wondering the whole time, What was he talking about? And then I realized what he meant. So we got to work on my own shoe. Then my own clothing line. Then my own reality show. Thanks, Magic. Another idea I incorporated into my own unique Shaq style.”

This is the sort of thing every successful young athlete needs to hear. And while Magic's advice then helped Shaq, he would go on to beat Shaq to some elite business deals in the future.

Magic Johnson Took The Opportunity To Invest in Starbucks That Shaquille O'Neal Missed

Considering that Shaq has grown his businesses to the point where he is worth $400 million, it's safe to say that Magic's advice was extremely valuable. However, one of the big man's admitted biggest regrets is not investing in Starbucks, which his former mentor in this space capitalized on.

“My biggest mistake was not investing in Starbucks. I had the opportunity before Magic Johnson but I told Howard Schultz that black people don’t drink coffee because I never seen anyone in my family drink coffee."

Magic Johnson went on to make a significant return based on his belief in Starbucks and the money he invested in them. It's odd to think that the Lakers legends are now competing with one another on the same front, but Shaquille O'Neal will likely always be grateful to Magic for his advice.