Mark Cuban Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors After His Frustrated Reaction On Shark Tank

The Dallas Mavericks are currently home to one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Yes, we are talking about none other than the European superstar Luka Doncic. Doncic is currently regarded as one of the best players in the league, despite playing in just the fifth season of his NBA career,

Luka Doncic is certainly a special player, but even he couldn't help the Dallas Mavericks get past the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 Western Conference Finals. As a result, the two teams have developed a rivalry. So much so that, the owner of the Mavericks, Mark Cuban, seems to hate the Warriors from the bottom of his heart.

Mark Cuban Vents Out His Frustration About The Warriors On Shark Tank

Mark Cuban is usually regarded as a good owner in the NBA community. He listens to the fanbase, and the most recent example of it was when he explained why the Mavericks recently signed Kemba Walker.

But there are things that even Cuban cannot control. It was proven when Cuban threw a fit on the popular TV show 'Shark Tank.' He rejected contestants who pitched a product with the Golden State Warriors logo on it.

"Dumbest marketing move ever, I'm out. Seriously. You got to read the room. Wrong move, wrong time. What do you think? The one air freshener in the NBA is the team that beats us in the NBA conference finals. You got to know that could backfire."

Losing against the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals must have hurt Cuban, and it's understandable. But rejecting a pitch from a couple of entrepreneurs for it is certainly petty.

Even more so when Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic seem to be on very good terms. Curry recently faced off against Doncic and had nothing but praise for the young Mavericks superstar. If the two teams meet once again in the NBA playoffs, it will certainly be exciting to see how Cuban reacts to it.

