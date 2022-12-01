Stephen Curry Praises Luka Doncic: "He Is Playing At An Extremely High Level And Is Getting Better Every Year"

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic put on a show last night when the Dallas Maveircks walked out with a slim 3-point win over the reigning NBA champions and the team that eliminated them in the 2022 Western Conference Finals. brkoen

Luka Doncic had an absolutely incredible game, scoring 41 points while also dishing out 12 assists and bringing down 12 rebounds. Stephen Curry almost took the game to overtime but a travel call was made against him for his final shot attempt. After the game, Curry was full of praise for Doncic.

"His size and his ball handling skills keep you on edge the whole game. That plus being a three-level scorer, you have to worry about everything. He can get the step-back 3s going so you have to press into him. He is shifty and has a great handle so he can use his leverage to get by you. Obviously, his court vision is unreal. He is kind of the offensive package of just being a playmaker and scorer. When he is knocking down shots like he did tonight, he is tough. You want to take something away from him, but he kept making play after play, and even a couple defensive plays on the other side - a couple of steals and a strip on me. He is playing at an extremely high level and is getting better every year."

Praise like this from Curry is worth a lot. Doncic has been wowing people in the league for the last 5 years and has been commended by the likes of LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and many more.

Will Luka Doncic Win His First MVP This Year?

Doncic is a 23-year-old phenom and looks determined to become the second Maverick ever to win MVP, after Dirk Nowitzki. He's leading the league in scoring by a comfortable margin and is still putting up triple-doubles while carrying the Mavericks scoring load.

If Dallas can crack a 50-win record like they did last year, there's a high chance that Luka is given the trophy. However, it is a long season and many other players are also coming for that honor. The likelihood of the Mavs having a better record than the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and others will hurt Doncic's MVP chances.

