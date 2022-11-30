Skip to main content

Luka Doncic Ties Dirk Nowitzki's 40-Point Tally With Dominant Performance Against Golden State Warriors

Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history and arguably one of the most influential at his size as well. Nowitzki was a sweet-shooting 7-footer like the league had never seen before, having the ability to move his feet exceptionally well at his size and be able to score from all 3 levels on the court.

He retired as the 6th all-time leading scorer after spending 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks. His consistency and longevity were remarkable, but the new star in Dallas is already surpassing what Nowitzki achieved from an individual stats perspective.

With his 41-point performance against the Golden State Warriors, Luka Doncic had his 20th career 40-point night, tying the total Nowitzki achieved over 21 seasons in the NBA. 

Considering both players have only played for the Mavericks, these are among the franchise records also. Luka is tied with Dirk for the second-most 40-point games in the franchise, with Mark Aguirre leading the pack with 22. At this rate, Luka could surpass that by January. 

Can Luka Doncic Keep This Pace Up?

Luka Doncic is accumulating some serious wear and tear on his body this season. He is playing heavy minutes to keep the Mavs afloat, as his failing to score 30 points means Dallas is guaranteed to lose. Despite Doncic's impeccable performances, the Mavs are 10-10 on the season and hoping that an old Kemba Walker is enough to give Luka and Spencer Dinwiddie some support.

After playing in the summer for Slovenia and then starting the season at such a historic pace, the Mavs are probably going to see Luka start trailing off eventually. Even if that happens, Luka might just put up one of the most statistically impressive campaigns in recent NBA history. 

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
