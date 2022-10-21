Skip to main content

Michael Jordan Once Gave One Of The Most Inspirational Speeches Of His Life: ''Don't Be Afraid To Fail''

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest NBA players of all time and he has earned that distinction by grinding for everything he got on the court. Jordan's NBA career elevated him to a level where he is unquestionably the greatest of his generation and widely considered the greatest basketball player to ever play.

Jordan's success on the court has often been credited to his mentality. He was an assassin on the court, winning a lot of games through fear and intimidation. The reason he could do that is that everyone knew what Jordan could achieve on the court, which MJ had to do by motivating himself to not be afraid to fail.

"People don't see that, people will never understand that. Success, all they think about is, well, you bat at 202 and struck out a certain number of times. Well, the efforts was there and the learning curve and the passion was there. That has transcended not just to me but to other people who are afraid to do things because they are worried about the perception that may come from other places. To me, that's more gratifying than anything. So that's the thing my mother and my father instilled in me, take a negative and turn it into a positive. Don't be afraid to fail."

Jordan's success is clear to see. While everyone needs the ability to back up their mentality, the ones that have both are usually the most successful players of their eras.

Michael Jordan's Elimination Of Fear

There is a sound reason why MJ could not only be a top-2 player of all time on the court but also a billionaire businessman who forever changed the relationship between basketball and sneakers. It's because Jordan went into every venture of his life without fear.

On the court, Jordan believed that work ethic will always eliminate fear, and he lived his life by that mantra. The harder he worked, the less fearful he got, and the more accolades he could stack up. This simple strategy to live his life also allowed him to shock the world with his first retirement in 1994 to go play baseball.

Jordan did what he wanted at every step of his career because it wasn't going to be easy to say no to him at the time, and he is better off it as a result. No fear, no problems. 

