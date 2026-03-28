Michael Jordan Says He Was Willing To Be Kicked Out Of NASCAR To Win Lawsuit

Michael Jordan’s relentless drive fuels NASCAR success as 23XI Racing thrives after legal victory.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Michael Jordan Says He Was Willing To Be Kicked Out Of NASCAR To Win Lawsuit
Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan is no longer dominating the NBA, but the mindset that defined his career hasn’t changed. It just shows up in different arenas now.

This time, it showed up in NASCAR.

Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing, recently opened up on CBS News about his legal battle with NASCAR, and the way he described it sounded familiar. Not corporate or cautious. Competitive.

“I was aggressively going to win. You know … I became a competitor all over again.”

Because for Jordan, this wasn’t just a lawsuit. It was another contest. Another situation where losing wasn’t an option. And he made it clear how far he was willing to go.

Even if it meant being pushed out of the sport.

He admitted he was prepared for that possibility. If things went the wrong way, if the fight escalated, if NASCAR decided to respond aggressively, he was ready to accept the consequences. That’s the level of conviction he approached this with.

And honestly, it fits.

Jordan has never operated halfway. Whether it was on the court, in business, or now in motorsports, the approach stays the same. Commit fully. Take the risk. Live with the outcome.

In this case, it paid off.

23XI Racing secured a legal victory against NASCAR back in December, before the current season even began. That win didn’t just settle a dispute. It set the tone for everything that followed.

And what followed has been strong.

Jordan’s team has won four of the first six races this season, including the Daytona 500. That’s not a small achievement. That’s dominance in a completely different sport, one where Jordan is still relatively new compared to lifelong figures in the industry.

But again, that’s where the mindset matters.

Because this wasn’t about understanding NASCAR at a surface level, it was about competing within it. Pushing boundaries. Challenging decisions. Not sitting back and accepting how things are done.

The lawsuit brought that side out.

Jordan even admitted it. It tapped into the same competitive instincts that defined him as a player. The same edge that drove him through six championships, countless clutch moments, and a career built on refusing to lose.

And now, you’re seeing it translate into another field. Not just success on the track, but influence off it. A willingness to challenge structures, to push for change, and to stand firm even when the stakes are high.

That’s where this story goes beyond NASCAR.

Because it shows that Jordan’s competitiveness wasn’t tied to basketball, it wasn’t limited to a specific moment in time.

It’s who he is.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images Clippers’ Bennedict Mathurin Explains What It’s Like To Be Kawhi Leonard’s Teammate: “He Is Amazing”
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like