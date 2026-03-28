Michael Jordan Says He Was Willing To Be Kicked Out Of NASCAR To Win Lawsuit

Michael Jordan is no longer dominating the NBA, but the mindset that defined his career hasn’t changed. It just shows up in different arenas now.

This time, it showed up in NASCAR.

Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing, recently opened up on CBS News about his legal battle with NASCAR, and the way he described it sounded familiar. Not corporate or cautious. Competitive.

“I was aggressively going to win. You know … I became a competitor all over again.”

Because for Jordan, this wasn’t just a lawsuit. It was another contest. Another situation where losing wasn’t an option. And he made it clear how far he was willing to go.

Even if it meant being pushed out of the sport.

He admitted he was prepared for that possibility. If things went the wrong way, if the fight escalated, if NASCAR decided to respond aggressively, he was ready to accept the consequences. That’s the level of conviction he approached this with.

And honestly, it fits.

Jordan has never operated halfway. Whether it was on the court, in business, or now in motorsports, the approach stays the same. Commit fully. Take the risk. Live with the outcome.

In this case, it paid off.

23XI Racing secured a legal victory against NASCAR back in December, before the current season even began. That win didn’t just settle a dispute. It set the tone for everything that followed.

And what followed has been strong.

Jordan’s team has won four of the first six races this season, including the Daytona 500. That’s not a small achievement. That’s dominance in a completely different sport, one where Jordan is still relatively new compared to lifelong figures in the industry.

But again, that’s where the mindset matters.

Because this wasn’t about understanding NASCAR at a surface level, it was about competing within it. Pushing boundaries. Challenging decisions. Not sitting back and accepting how things are done.

The lawsuit brought that side out.

Jordan even admitted it. It tapped into the same competitive instincts that defined him as a player. The same edge that drove him through six championships, countless clutch moments, and a career built on refusing to lose.

And now, you’re seeing it translate into another field. Not just success on the track, but influence off it. A willingness to challenge structures, to push for change, and to stand firm even when the stakes are high.

That’s where this story goes beyond NASCAR.

Because it shows that Jordan’s competitiveness wasn’t tied to basketball, it wasn’t limited to a specific moment in time.

It’s who he is.