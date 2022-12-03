Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Budenholzer and Darvin Ham will forever be linked with each other. The duo worked together from 2013 to 2022 with Ham being an assistant to Budenholzer on the Atlanta Hawks and later the Milwaukee Bucks.

In 2021, they led the Bucks to their first title since 1971 and a year later, Ham took the head coaching position with the Los Angeles Lakers. Ham had an incredibly rough start as the team had a 2-10 record at one point but they have managed to turn things around since then.

Mike Budenholzer Gives Big Praise To Lakers Coach Darvin Ham

Budenholzer has been paying attention to the job his former assistant has been doing and the two finally got to face off on Friday night. Before Budenholzer's Bucks took on the Lakers, he gave some big praise to Ham for his leadership and character.

Mike Budenholzer on his longtime former assistant: “(Darvin’s) a leader. Even as an assistant here, a great leader. He has an unbelievable combination of toughness and grit. Nobody wants to be on the wrong side of Darvin. At the same time he’s incredibly caring and thoughtful.”

That is exactly what you would want from the head coach of an NBA team. Ham has made a really good impression on the players as well, as the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have had nothing but positive things to say about him. He has also helped light a fire under AD as he is having a terrific bounce-back season and Ham has also helped Russell Westbrook thrive in his new role off the bench,

To go with all of that. Ham has shown to be someone who is willing to take responsibility when things don't go well, but at the same time, he doesn't shy away from holding players accountable as per the situation. Even if this season doesn't turn out the way the front office might have envisioned, it is safe to say they have the right man at the helm moving forward.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.