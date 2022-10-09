Skip to main content

Monty Williams Defends Draymond Green’s Character After Jordan Poole Altercation: "That's Really Not Who He Is... That's Not The Guy I Know."

Monty Williams Defends Draymond Green’s Character After Jordan Poole Altercation: "That's Really Not Who He Is... That's Not The Guy I Know."

The Draymond Green and Jordan Poole saga has been all over the NBA world for the last three days. After initial reports suggested that there was an altercation between Poole and Green, things had dialed down significantly.

But all of it changed when the video of the altercation was leaked to the public yesterday. With Draymond clearly losing his cool and punching the guard, it was clear that the forward was at fault in this instance. Given that the 32-year-old is often considered a team player and has advocated for Poole multiple times, seeing the 2017 DPOY hit Poole was a shocker for many.

Monty Williams Defends Draymond Green's Actions Against Jordan Poole

The NBA certainly was in shock when the video of the altercation between Draymond and Poole was leaked. Since then, Green has made a public apology for his behavior towards the young guard and announced that he would be taking a break from the Golden State Warriors' training sessions.

While fans and critics have been rampant cynical about Green, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams defended Green.

"I've been around Draymond... I know he's passionate, he's emotional, but he's also a guy that cares. To see him in that light, I was like, man, that's really not who he is. I worked with him on the (2016) Olympic team and that's not the guy that I know."

Although the reaction from Draymond might not be a reflection of him as an individual, his actions have left a massive impact on the Warriors' offseason. Given how the team has functioned as a unit all this while, an incident like this might be a game-breaker for many.

From an individual standpoint, the forward might have lost a massive opportunity to obtain a max contract for himself. The 2022-23 season was supposed to be the career year for Green, but things changed rapidly and the chances of the former DPOY bagging a massive contract might be slim. Can the Warriors recover from such a big incident?

YOU MAY LIKE

Monty Williams Defends Draymond Green’s Character After Jordan Poole Altercation: "That's Really Not Who He Is... That's Not The Guy I Know."
NBA Media

Monty Williams Defends Draymond Green’s Character After Jordan Poole Altercation: "That's Really Not Who He Is... That's Not The Guy I Know."

By Aditya Mohapatra
Lakers Fans Are Pissed Off After Rob Pelinka Gets Huge New Extension: "I Guess We Don’t Want To Win Until After 2026"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Pissed Off After Rob Pelinka Gets Huge New Extension: "I Guess We Don’t Want To Win Until After 2026"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines

By Aditya Mohapatra
Bill Simmons' Monster 3-Team Trade Idea Would Send Draymond Green To The Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook To The Pacers, And Myles Turner To The Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says A Monster 3-Team Trade That Would Send Draymond Green To The Lakers Is Not Inconceivable: "Everyone Says The Final Season With Kevin Durant Was A Profoundly Unhappy Season. I Don’t Think They Wanna Go Through That Again..."

By Nico Martinez
Giannis Antetokounmpo On The Next Two Countries Where He Would Want To Play In The Preseason: "I Have Never Played In China, Maybe Shanghai Or Beijing. That Would Be A Fun Experience. Maybe Somewhere In India..."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo On The Next Two Countries Where He Would Want To Play In The Preseason: "I Have Never Played In China, Maybe Shanghai Or Beijing. That Would Be A Fun Experience. Maybe Somewhere In India..."

By Gautam Varier
‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value
NBA Media

‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value

By Aditya Mohapatra
Moses Moody Praises Jordan Poole's Professionalism After Draymond Green Altercation: “Even After It Happened He Kept Working Out For Two Hours.”
NBA Media

Moses Moody Praises Jordan Poole's Professionalism After Draymond Green Altercation: “Even After It Happened He Kept Working Out For Two Hours.”

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook Denies That He Has Changed His Shooting Form This Offseason: "Making Sure I’m Not Taking Bad Shots Is Something I Try To Emphasize..."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Denies That He Has Changed His Shooting Form This Offseason: "Making Sure I’m Not Taking Bad Shots Is Something I Try To Emphasize..."

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Shuts Down Narrative That Kobe Bryant Didn't Like Him: "When People Say Kobe Don't Fuck With You Like That, I Just Laugh."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Sets The Record Straight On His Relationship With Kobe Bryant: "When People Say 'Kobe Don't F**k With You Like That,' I Just Laugh..."

By Nico Martinez
Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Gets Real On The Draymond Green/Jordan Poole Altercation: "If Two Grown Men Are Having Words, And One Pushes The Other, You’ve Got To Assume That Something Might Happen..."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says It's 'Bulls**t' That Punch Video Leaked: "When I'm Coaching Everyone Up, That Doesn't Leak..."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

League Executives Reportedly Do Not Believe The Draymond Green Incident Will Breakup The Warriors Dynasty

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Gets Brutally Honest About The Brooklyn Nets Ahead Of 2022-23 Season: “The Low-Hanging Fruit That We Could All Agree On Is Sometimes We’re Not Playing Hard Enough."

By Nico Martinez
Jordan Poole and Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: TMZ Likely Paid 'Less Than $10,000' For Infamous Draymond Green Video

By Nico Martinez
Rob Pelinka
NBA Media

Rob Pelinka And The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Agree On A Multi-Year Contract Extension

By Nico Martinez
Steve Kerr
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Is Pissed After Draymond Green's Punch Becomes Viral Video: "It Should Not Make It Out Of Our Walls. We Need To Be Better.”

By Nico Martinez