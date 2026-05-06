“Five Chips With Three Different Teams” – Reggie Miller Says 2026 Lakers Title Would Cement LeBron James’ GOAT Case

Reggie Miller believes another championship for LeBron James would completely reshape the GOAT debate, especially considering the circumstances surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers’ current playoff run.

Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, Miller explained why a fifth title could elevate LeBron’s legacy into a different category entirely.

“Okay, look, he’s always in the discussion with Michael Jordan, correct? And Kobe Bryant to a certain extent. Kobe has five chips, LeBron James has four, MJ has six. You can make a case if LeBron won a chip this year, having to go through the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are the defending champs, and hypothetically the New York Knicks come out of the East. You can make a case he is the GOAT at five chips with three different teams. That’s pretty remarkable.”

“The best player, in my opinion, is Michael Jordan. The greatest, you can make a case if he were to win. Look, he has an uphill battle. Trust me. But if he were to win and have to go through OKC and then maybe Victor Wembanyama or Anthony Edwards to win the West, and then maybe the Knicks, maybe Cade Cunningham, that’s pretty great, don’t you think?”

Michael Jordan’s peak dominance remains unmatched for many. Kobe Bryant’s mentality and five championships still hold major weight. But LeBron’s longevity, versatility, and ability to dominate across multiple eras continue stacking accomplishments nobody else has reached.

And this playoff run is adding another layer. At 41 years old and in his 23rd NBA season, LeBron has already carried the Lakers through one difficult series. Against the Houston Rockets, he averaged 23.7 points, 8.0 assists, and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 46.9% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. He completely controlled the series offensively, especially with Luka Doncic sidelined and Austin Reaves only returning for the final two games.

The Lakers closed out Houston in six games largely because LeBron took over stretches whenever the offense stalled.

But the challenge now is completely different.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the defending champions and looked dominant in Game 1. They beat the Lakers 108-90 and overwhelmed them with pace, defense, and ball movement. Even though LeBron scored 27 points on an efficient 12-17 shooting performance, the Lakers still got blown out because the supporting cast struggled badly.

That is the reality facing LeBron now. Without Luka, the margin for error is almost nonexistent.

Reports still suggest there is little clarity surrounding Doncic’s return timeline. The Lakers essentially need to survive until Game 4 or Game 5 to even have a realistic shot at getting him back during the series.

And if LeBron somehow drags this roster past Oklahoma City without Luka for most or all of the matchup, the historical weight of that accomplishment becomes enormous.

Miller specifically pointed toward the difficulty of the path. The Thunder are younger, deeper, faster, and arguably the best defensive team in the playoffs. After that, the Lakers could still potentially face rising stars like Victor Wembanyama or Anthony Edwards in the Western Conference Finals.

For LeBron, this is no longer about adding numbers to a resume. This is about adding something even bigger. At 41, winning a fifth championship under these conditions would not just extend his legacy. For many people, it would completely redefine the GOAT conversation.