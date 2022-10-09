Draymond Green Vows To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "It's A Reason Jordan's Locker Is Next To Mine, From Day One... That Dynamic Has Changed A Little Bit, It's On Me To Make That Right And Get It Back."

Skip to main content

Draymond Green messed up in a big way and he knows it too. The Warriors forward tends to find ways of making himself the center of attention with his outspoken nature but this time around, he took things too far by punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice.

The reason behind the punch is something we won't find out anytime soon but unless Poole said something truly despicable, which doesn't seem to be the case, there is no justifying that move from Green. He publically apologized for it on Saturday but refused to speak on why he did it, only refuting the rumor that it had something to do with contract extensions.

The relationship between Green and Poole has come under the microscope and it would appear the two have had some issues. That wasn't always the case, however, and when Draymond was asked about what he feels about Poole, he spoke about how close they have been since Poole was drafted by the Warriors.

(starts at 31:47 mark):

"I love Jordan Poole, that's my guy. Like I said to Jordan, I will still ride for Jordan, I still advocate for Jordan, I would still do anything that I can to make Jordan's job easy, to make Jordan look good, to get him the things that he wants out basketball that I can help him with from a teammates perspective."

"It's a reason Jordan's locker is next to mine, from day one. That has changed a little bit, that dynamic has changed a little bit, it's on me to make that right and get it back. As far as my feelings for Jordan goes, I'm the guy who supported Jordan when he was sent to the G League and no one thought he had a chance... my love ain't going nowhere."

If that is the case, then it is sad how downhill this relationship has gone since then. Not many would have seen Poole turn into the player he is today and Draymond's support during that rough rookie year, in particular, would have meant a lot to him.

We doubt their relationship will ever get back to where it was once upon a time, as it isn't all that easy to get over something like this. Even if Poole does manage to put it aside and play well with Green, this incident will linger in the back of his mind for a long time.

