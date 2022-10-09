Moses Moody Praises Jordan Poole's Professionalism After Draymond Green Altercation: “Even After It Happened He Kept Working Out For Two Hours.”

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The past year or so has been one full of positives for Jordan Poole. He enjoyed an extended run in the starting lineup for the first time in his career and rewarded the faith the Warriors had in him by having a breakout campaign where he averaged career-highs across the board.

The 23-year-old really came into his own and played a big role in the success the team had last season. He was especially impressive early on in the playoffs as Stephen Curry was returning from an injury, and his excellent play meant he was in line for a big payday. While talks around an extension went on in the background, Poole was focusing on getting ready for the new season on the practice court, but things went horribly wrong on that front as we all know by now.

Moses Moody Praises Jordan Poole's Professionalism

Poole got punched in his face by Draymond Green during practice and the video of the incident showed he was lucky to avoid any serious damage. In fact, Poole even went on to complete practice that day and his teammate Moses Moody was full of praise for him for the way he conducted himself when he was asked about Poole's spirits during practice.

(starts at 3:05 mark):

"He been good, I say the same JP. Even after it happened he kept working out for two hours. JP gonna be him, he a cool dude, keep that same positive energy. I don't feel like he's wavered."



When asked if it showed Poole's professionalism, Moody added, "Yeah it does. To go through that and all the media and everything going on, that's gotta be a lot if he says it or shows it or not. But to be able to come to work every day, be solid, and stay the same way."

Credit to Poole for continuing on after that and he has really made a positive impression on the rest of the team with the way he has handled this situation. Draymond has come out now and apologized for his actions and the veteran is also stepping away from the team indefinitely to give his teammates some space.

It is an unfortunate situation and all the Warriors can do now is to somehow try to put it behind them and move forward. The season is fast approaching and they need to be a unified group as they commence their quest to defend their title.