Skip to main content

NBA 2022-23: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

NBA 2022-23: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

The Battle of L.A. is all set to go down at the Crypto.com Arena. While the Lakers lost their season opener to the Golden State Warriors on Opening Night, the Clippers will launch their campaign against the super trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.

Statistically, the Clippers have enjoyed a better outing against the Lakers in recent times. Counting the season series sweep, the former have now extended their winning streak to seven straight games, and the last time, they did without their star Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard’s return, along with the John Wall, brings a boost to a side that already has Paul George in the mix. They have already made the unit one of the favorites to make the playoffs and even beyond if their ‘Big 3’ fire, and they will be keen to start off on a winning note against an underfire Lakers. 

On that note, we take a look at the injury updates, potential starters, and what to expect when the two teams square off.

Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineup And Injury Updates

The Lakers will miss the services of Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant, as the duo is ruled out recovering from respective thumb surgeries. Troy Brown Jr. missed Tuesday’s season opener, however, his status for the second game is unclear with the lower back tightness that has kept sat him out of all of the preseason.

James and Davis were listed as probable ahead of the clash against the Clippers, but the two will most definitely suit up as well, considering it was a similar situation against the Warriors.

The starting line-up might remain the same for the Lakers, with Russell Westbrook (G), Patrick Beverley (G), LeBron James (F), Lonnie Walker IV (F), and Anthony Davis (C) taking the floor.

Los Angeles Clippers Expected Lineup And Injury Updates

A groin injury will see Reggie Jackson sit this one out, but the rest of the Clippers are all healthy. Head coach Tyronn Lue provided the update that the team was in its best shape. However, he did not hint at the starters for the marquee clash.

It remains to be seen if the Clippers will take the same approach as the Warriors did with Klay Thompson, regulating his minutes in the first game. With ‘The Claw’ coming back after a long injury layoff, the ploy might be used in order to keep him fresh and healthy, keeping the larger picture in mind.

For the Clippers, the starting lineup might have John Wall (G) along with Paul George (G), Kawhi Leonard (F), Marcus Morris (F), and Ivica Zubac (C)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Season Opener Prediction

While the Lakers look at cohesion and ironing out the creases, the Clippers come into the contest with a lot more confidence. With Leonard back in the mix and having moved efficiently in the preseason games, it will take all but one game for him to get back to form.

With George, they get the chemistry that won the games when they played together, and Wall is more than capable of leading the second unit in the non-Leonard and George minutes.

The defense gets a boost as well. The Clippers were ranked 11th in the department last season, and Leonard’s arrival further bolsters it. While it is too early to count the Lakers out, their lack of shooting and turnovers will have them pinned on the mat as they did against Golden State.

With the bench missing Schroder, the side will have to expect something special from one of all three of their stars to pull off a win at home.

Next

LeBron James Gave A Brutally Honest Answer On The Lakers' Poor Shooting Against The Warriors: "We’re Not A Team That's Constructed Of Great Shooting."

LeBron James Is Now In The Top 10 All-Time List For The Most 3-Pointers, Tied With Damian Lillard And Paul Pierce

"You Know It’s Bad When Russell Westbrook Has The Best FG% On The Team", NBA Fan Knew The Lakers Were In Trouble Against The Warriors

Ivica Zubac Warns The League About Kawhi Leonard Looking Like His Pre-Injury Self: "He’s Healthy, Strong, And Quick. He Gets To His Spots As Always... He's Looking Like Kawhi"

John Wall Could Reportedly Lose Starting Job With The Clippers, According To Tyronn Lue

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA 2022-23: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

NBA 2022-23: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Aaron Abhishek
Kyrie Irving's Mature Reaction To The Nets Blowout Loss Against The Pelicans: "This Is A Grown Man’s League And The Most Physical Team Wins."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving's Mature Reaction To The Nets Blowout Loss Against The Pelicans: "This Is A Grown Man’s League And The Most Physical Team Wins."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."
NBA Media

Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
2003 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points
NBA

2003 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points

By Nick Mac
Dennis Rodman Ran Away From Home When He Was A 20-Year-Old With Just Two Pairs Of Clothes And Promised To Never Return
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Ran Away From Home When He Was A 20-Year-Old With Just Two Pairs Of Clothes And Promised To Never Return

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Gifted His 16-Year-Old Niece A Car And Almost Instantly Regretted It: "Does She Know How To Drive?"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Gifted His 16-Year-Old Niece A Car And Almost Instantly Regretted It: "Does She Know How To Drive?"

By Orlando Silva
Devin Booker: "If You Get Your As*es Kicked, You Want To Get Your Get Back."
NBA Media

Devin Booker: "If You Get Your As*es Kicked, You Want To Get Your Get Back."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
2016 Golden State Warriors: Where Are They Now?
NBA

2016 Golden State Warriors: Where Are They Now?

By Nick Mac
Former NBA Player Believes The Los Angeles Lakers Will Make A Big Move Sometime In The Season: "There's Gonna Be A Move At Some Point In Time Before The Season's Over, There's Going To."
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Believes The Los Angeles Lakers Will Make A Big Move Sometime In The Season: "There's Gonna Be A Move At Some Point In Time Before The Season's Over, There's Going To."

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: LeBron James Is 'Day To Day', Anthony Davis Has Back Problem But He Is Probable, Dennis Schroder And Thomas Bryant Are Out
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: LeBron James Is 'Day To Day', Anthony Davis Has Back Problem But He Is Probable, Dennis Schroder And Thomas Bryant Are Out

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Believe The Lakers Could Draft Victor Wembanyama If LeBron James Or Anthony Davis Get Injured, But They Have To Send Him To The Pelicans Because Of The Pick Swap
NBA Media

NBA Fans Believe The Lakers Could Draft Victor Wembanyama If LeBron James Or Anthony Davis Get Injured, But They Have To Send Him To The Pelicans Because Of The Pick Swap

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Richard Jefferson Says There Is No Way The Lakers Will Waste LeBron James' Year, They Will Wait For 10-15 Games Before Making Any Huge Trade Decisions
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Says There Is No Way The Lakers Will Waste LeBron James' Year, They Will Wait For 10-15 Games Before Making Any Huge Trade Decisions

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant Gets Real On Ben Simmons’ Struggles: “He’s A Veteran, He Knows We Got A Long Season Ahead Of Us.”
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On Ben Simmons’ Struggles: “He’s A Veteran, He Knows We Got A Long Season Ahead Of Us.”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Blowing A Massive Lead To Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't Last Season Anymore"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Blowing A Massive Lead To Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't Last Season Anymore"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Memphis Grizzlies Destroys New York Knicks With A Hilarious Tweet
NBA Media

Memphis Grizzlies Destroys New York Knicks With A Hilarious Tweet

By Aaron Abhishek
Klay Thompson Says Jordan Poole Is The Future Of The Warriors And Draymond Green Will Have A Statue Outside Of The Chase Center
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Says Jordan Poole Is The Future Of The Warriors And Draymond Green Will Have A Statue Outside Of The Chase Center

By Nico Martinez