NBA 2022-23: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

The Battle of L.A. is all set to go down at the Crypto.com Arena. While the Lakers lost their season opener to the Golden State Warriors on Opening Night, the Clippers will launch their campaign against the super trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.

Statistically, the Clippers have enjoyed a better outing against the Lakers in recent times. Counting the season series sweep, the former have now extended their winning streak to seven straight games, and the last time, they did without their star Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard’s return, along with the John Wall, brings a boost to a side that already has Paul George in the mix. They have already made the unit one of the favorites to make the playoffs and even beyond if their ‘Big 3’ fire, and they will be keen to start off on a winning note against an underfire Lakers.

On that note, we take a look at the injury updates, potential starters, and what to expect when the two teams square off.

The Lakers will miss the services of Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant, as the duo is ruled out recovering from respective thumb surgeries. Troy Brown Jr. missed Tuesday’s season opener, however, his status for the second game is unclear with the lower back tightness that has kept sat him out of all of the preseason.

James and Davis were listed as probable ahead of the clash against the Clippers, but the two will most definitely suit up as well, considering it was a similar situation against the Warriors.

The starting line-up might remain the same for the Lakers, with Russell Westbrook (G), Patrick Beverley (G), LeBron James (F), Lonnie Walker IV (F), and Anthony Davis (C) taking the floor.

A groin injury will see Reggie Jackson sit this one out, but the rest of the Clippers are all healthy. Head coach Tyronn Lue provided the update that the team was in its best shape. However, he did not hint at the starters for the marquee clash.

It remains to be seen if the Clippers will take the same approach as the Warriors did with Klay Thompson, regulating his minutes in the first game. With ‘The Claw’ coming back after a long injury layoff, the ploy might be used in order to keep him fresh and healthy, keeping the larger picture in mind.

For the Clippers, the starting lineup might have John Wall (G) along with Paul George (G), Kawhi Leonard (F), Marcus Morris (F), and Ivica Zubac (C)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Season Opener Prediction

While the Lakers look at cohesion and ironing out the creases, the Clippers come into the contest with a lot more confidence. With Leonard back in the mix and having moved efficiently in the preseason games, it will take all but one game for him to get back to form.

With George, they get the chemistry that won the games when they played together, and Wall is more than capable of leading the second unit in the non-Leonard and George minutes.

The defense gets a boost as well. The Clippers were ranked 11th in the department last season, and Leonard’s arrival further bolsters it. While it is too early to count the Lakers out, their lack of shooting and turnovers will have them pinned on the mat as they did against Golden State.

With the bench missing Schroder, the side will have to expect something special from one of all three of their stars to pull off a win at home.

