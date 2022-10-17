Skip to main content

Ivica Zubac Warns The League About Kawhi Leonard Looking Like His Pre-Injury Self: "He’s Healthy, Strong, And Quick. He Gets To His Spots As Always... He's Looking Like Kawhi"

The Los Angeles Clippers are getting ready for one of the biggest seasons in their franchise history. Not only could this be their second-last last season playing in the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as STAPLES Center), but it is also one of the best opportunities the Clippers have had to make a run at the Larry O'Brien trophy.

The Clippers are loaded with some of the best depth in the NBA in terms of switchable forwards, headlined by 2-time former Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. Leonard is one of the best players in the league when healthy, but he does struggle with being healthy, missing the entirety of last season with an injury. 

Clippers' center Ivica Zubac was asked about Kawhi by Mark Medina of NBA.com ahead of Kawhi's regular-season return in their opening fixture against the Lakers. 

Mark Medina: What are your impressions of Kawhi so far?

Ivica Zubac: He’s looking really good. He’s looking like Kawhi pre-injury. He’s healthy, strong and quick. He gets to his spots as always. He’s a hard worker. He looks like Kawhi.

Mark Medina: What jumped out about how Kawhi handled last season with his recovery?

Ivica Zubac: He handled it like Kawhi. He kept working hard. He was still around the guys and still on the sidelines. He’s talking to the coaches about what he sees. He’s talking to the players on what he sees and what he would like us to do to get better. He helped us a lot from the sidelines. But I’m sure he’s going to help us way more this season. (h/t NBA.com)

What Zubac is saying about Kawhi's physical shape should be a cause of concern for the rest of the NBA because of his incredible talent and proven winning record.

Are The Clippers Legitimate Title Contenders?

The NBA title this year will be closely fought between top teams across each conference. In the West, the defending champions, Golden State Warriors, will expect to have an easy path to a possible repeat but the Clippers are expected to challenge them.

Paul George was proving he can be the sole leader of a team last season without Kawhi before he also went down to injury. Both those players in the lineup with the freakish 3-and-D wing depth that the Clippers have makes them contenders to not only have a strong regular season but also the postseason.

If Kawhi returns as the player we all know he can be and Paul George continues the form he had last season, the team will be nearly unstoppable. Zubac is warning everyone about Leonard, and rightfully so. We have seen him dominate opponents with ease before, we might be seeing it again this season if health is on his side. 

