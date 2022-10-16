Skip to main content

NBA Insider States That Reggie Jackson Is Set To Be The Starting Point Guard For The Clippers Over John Wall

The Los Angeles Clippers once again seem primed to achieve great things as they come into the 2022-23 campaign with high expectations. The Clippers have a great starting five, headlined by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and while that itself makes them a dangerous team, it is their depth that is truly terrifying for the rest of the league.

You've got Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, and Norman Powell all coming off the bench, which is crazy. A few of those would be starters on a lot of teams in the NBA and they were going to be joined by Reggie Jackson or John Wall, depending on who the Clippers opted for as their starter.

Wall joined the Clippers this offseason after he and the Rockets came to a contract buyout agreement. He was supposed to be the elite playmaker that this team has lacked in recent times and while it looked like Wall would get the starting gig right away, it seems that isn't the case. NBA insider Chris Haynes is reporting that it will be Jackson who gets the starting role to open up the season.

"The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to name Reggie Jackson the starting point guard to open up the 2022-23 season, league sources told Yahoo Sports."

"Jackson was in a preseason battle with five-time All-Star John Wall for the starting point guard nod."

"Jackson is expected to join a lineup featuring Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac."

"It is unlikely Wall will play back-to-back games to start the year, sources said. He had a strong exhibition campaign, but Jackson has continuity with the personnel from his two-plus seasons with the team."

Jackson won their preseason battle and he had other factors going for him. He is healthier as compared to Wall and has played with this group for a while at this point. Perhaps Wall will take over at some point in the season, but for now, Jackson has the starting gig and he'll be hoping it stays that way throughout the season.

While Jackson and Wall will play a role if the Clippers are to finally live up to expectations this year, they are only going as far as Kawhi takes them. Paul George called him the no. 1 on the Clippers and the organization will be praying that he can stay healthy this time around.

