Paul George Says Kawhi Leonard Is The No. 1 On The Clippers: "I'm Totally Fine With It... I'll Publicly Say I'm The Two And He's The One. There's No Ego."

Since the arrival of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the team, the Los Angeles Clippers have been constantly viewed as one of the top contenders to win the NBA Championship. But in the last couple of seasons that the duo has played for the franchise, they are yet to fulfill those expectations.

One of the biggest reasons behind the Clippers reaching the NBA Finals is the constant injury trouble. Fortunately, ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, both PG13 and Kawhi are completely healthy and hope to help the Clippers win the first NBA Championship in the organization's history.

Usually, when a team has two big stars on the same roster, the risk of their egos clashing is one of the biggest fears of management. But so far, Kawhi and George haven't gotten into a scuffle throughout their time together.

Paul George Accepts Kawhi Leonard As The Number 1 Player For The Clippers

When healthy, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are two of the most enjoyable players to watch for fans. But when we compare them with each other, Kawhi is unarguably the better player.

As it turns out, George is aware of this fact and happily acknowledged that he's the number 2 guy for the Clippers.

Listen, Kawhi is the No. 1. And I am totally fine with that. I think I try to complement him with being able to take the load off of him. Everybody says, 'Kawhi [and] you are 1 and 1, [or] 1A, 1B.' I'll publicly say, I'm the 2. Kawhi's the 1, I'm the 2. So that part we nipped in the bud. Like there's no ego when it comes to that. But with that being said, I believe in my talent and what I do. I believe on any night in what I’m capable of."

Listening to George praise Kawhi is certainly good news for the Clippers' fanbase. They will hope that the two players can continue to have this healthy relationship and lead the franchise to an NBA title in the near future. Moreover, with the addition of John Wall to the roster, they have a good shot at winning it all this season.

