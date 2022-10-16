NBA Fans Show Support For Nate Robinson Following News Of His Battle With Kidney Failure: "Prayers Up For A Great Man."

Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

NBA fan-favorite Nate Robinson's announcement undergoing treatment for kidney failure had fans sending prayers and good wishes on social media.

The first three-time slam dunk champion went public with his diagnosis so as to be a voice for the people.

The news was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic on Twitter. In his statement, Robinson hoped that he could be the one to start off talking about the illness and urged people to do the same.

Per a Yahoo report, here's what his official statement said:

"I am currently undergoing treatment for Renal Kidney Failure and have been privately dealing with it for the last four years. I'm sharing this now because I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness, and come together for a greater cause - our health."



He added:

I was never a vocal leader on the court, I preferred to lead by example, but now it's time for me to speak up and help all those affected by or dealing with Kidney Disease. I am grateful for the care and support I've received and continue to receive during this process, and hope through this announcement that I can help others like me."

Fans were all for his speedy recovery and hoped that he would pull through.

The 38-year-old played 11 seasons in the NBA for eight different teams, starting off his career with the New York Knicks in 2005. He was known for his highlight dunks and his penchant for putting in supreme effort on the hardwood.

Nate Robinson Had A Decorated NBA Career

That he played for some of the best sides in his decade-long run in the NBA showed the quality the point guard brought to the table.

One of his major achievements was during his time with the Chicago Bulls in the 2012-13 season. He came in for the injured Derrick Rose and had an immediate impact scoring 27 points and 9 assists in the team's Game 1 semifinal clash against the Miami Heat.

With that, he joined Rose, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen as the only Bulls to score at least 20+ points and nine assists in a playoff clash. Chicago went on to lose the next four as Miami repeated their championship soon after. Despite the loss, there's no denying that Robinson was one of the greatest players to have played for the franchise and in the league.