NBA Analyst Claims Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is A Better Player Than Paul George

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been a phenomenon this season, and ESPN's Tim MacMahon reckons he's a better player than Paul George.

Both the players have been pivotal for their respective franchises, and the comparison between their skill sets and who's better has been a constant topic of debate throughout this season.

Taking to Twitter, MacMahon made a bold declaration:

“SGA is a better player than Paul George right now.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has been having a whopper of a season so far, averaging 31.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. Given that the Thunder are in a rebuild, there's no doubt that they are building a roster around their guard.

Prior to the loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, the 24-year-old notched up four 30+ point games in five outings. His last five games also see him average 30.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.6 assists.

On the other end, George's PPG and APG are lesser, although he does beat Gilgeous-Alexander in rebounds. This season sees him average 23.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

It is worth noting that Oklahoma benefited from the trade that sent the guard to their ranks, and the Clippers acquired George, Danilo Gallinari (who now suits up for the Boston Celtics), and 5 first-round protected picks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's consistency has put him in the Top 10 names of the NBA's MVP ladder. In the recently updated rankings, he's placed seventh below the Philadelphia 76ers' big man, Joel Embiid.

NBA analyst Tim Bontemps felt that he was in the MVP race and that it wouldn't come as a surprise if he would go on making a stronger case. Speaking on 'The Hoop Collective,' he said:

"An executive texted me last night watching the game. He said there's only one player in the league right now that's definitively been better, in his opinion, than Shai this season, who is Giannis.

"You can argue other people, but again, the fact that we're saying. ... He's in the conversations right now with guys like that. Like Luka, like Tatum, like Jokic, like Embiid. I mean he's playing at that kind of level."

Much depends on how the guard and OKC face as the season gets deeper. The Clippers, led by George, are placed relatively better in the standings.

At the time of writing, they're 9-7 and placed ninth in the West. They were considered to be title contenders at the start of the season, and only time will tell how both players contribute to their teams' respective runs.

