Skip to main content

NBA Analyst Predicts Another Big Season For The Golden State Warriors: "They Should Feel Reasonably Good About Their Title Chances And Even Better About Coming Out Of The West."

NBA Analyst Predicts 8th Seed For The Golden State Warriors With Only 41.9 Wins

Nothing is a given in the NBA. Even for a team like the Golden State Warriors, who have everything they need to win another title, the path to victory will be bombarded with countless challenges and obstacles.

Still, as one NBA analyst wrote, the Warriors should feel pretty good about their chances to win it all in this new season. 

With a star-studded core, a solid supporting cast, and a rewarding culture that nurtures excellence, there are plenty of reasons to believe in what they can do.

NBA Analyst Reveals Big Expectations For The Warriors This Season

In a recent article, The Athletic's John Hollinger gave his outlook for the Warriors this season and explained why they are expected to build upon their success last year.

First of all, any championship requires a combination of fortune and health, both of which only seem preordained in retrospect. While some champions require more of that luck than others (those Steph-Durant teams didn’t need a whole lot), it’s still a thing. The Warriors’ six best players (Wiggins, Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, Poole and Looney) each played all 22 playoff games. The odds don’t favor a repeat on that front. Additionally, I suspect a lot of analytics projections are going to be rather sour on Golden State, partly because most methodologies have never valued Thompson that highly, partly because of the key players’ age and partly because of the departed bench pieces.

Nonetheless, the Warriors should feel reasonably good about their title chances and even better about their hopes of coming out of the West. Other teams will present legitimate threats, particularly if the Clippers are at full strength in the spring, but I don’t see one single opponent that looms as so daunting that the Warriors would be huge underdogs.

For me, the eventual West champion is a bit of a toss-up: I’d pick the Clippers if I knew they’d be healthy, but I think the Warriors have a better chance of getting to May with everybody upright. For that reason, I think they’re a slight favorite to return to the Finals … although I’m following history and picking a different team to win it.

Winning a championship is far from an easy thing to do. As you might imagine, winning two straight championships is an even harder feat. The Warriors did it once a few years ago, but can they do it again?

With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, anything is possible. But it remains to be seen how they can maintain the same level of play they did a season ago. 

YOU MAY LIKE

wembanyama lakers
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Explains How Los Angeles Lakers Could Get Victor Wembanyama, But They Must Send Him To The New Orleans Pelicans

By Lee Tran
Bradley Beal Defends Russell Westbrook, Fires Back At Russ' Critics: "He's The Complete Opposite Of The Picture Everybody Kind Of Paints Him To Be"
NBA Media

Bradley Beal Defends Russell Westbrook, Fires Back At Russ' Critics: "He's The Complete Opposite Of The Picture Everybody Kind Of Paints Him To Be"

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green Takes A Shot 'Sorry Motherf**kers' Teams Like Kings And Thunder: "How Am I Supposed To Get Myself Up On This Soft Tuesday?"
NBA Media

Draymond Green Takes A Shot 'Sorry Motherf**kers' Teams Like Kings And Thunder: "How Am I Supposed To Get Myself Up On This Soft Tuesday?"

By Orlando Silva
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama Is Locked For The No. 1 Pick, The San Antonio Spurs Could Start A New Dynasty With Him
NBA

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama Is Locked For The No. 1 Pick, The San Antonio Spurs Could Start A New Dynasty With Him

By Eddie Bitar
LeBron James Celebrates Bronny's 18th Birthday With Heartfelt Post On Instagram: "I’m So Proud Of The Young Man You’ve Become Kid! Continue To Be You Throughout Your Journey Because It’s Simply Better That Way!"
NBA Media

LeBron James Celebrates Bronny's 18th Birthday With Heartfelt Post On Instagram: "I’m So Proud Of The Young Man You’ve Become Kid! Continue To Be You Throughout Your Journey Because It’s Simply Better That Way!"

By Orlando Silva
Adam Silver Asks NBA Teams Not To Tank For Victor Wembanyama: "They Should All Still Compete Very Hard Next Season.”
NBA Media

Adam Silver Asks NBA Teams Not To Tank For Victor Wembanyama: "They Should All Still Compete Very Hard Next Season.”

By Orlando Silva
“Patrick Ewing, If You Ever Put Your Hands On My Son Again...”: When John Starks' Mother Threatened Ewing After He Went After Starks For his Head-Butt On Reggie Miller
NBA Media

“Patrick Ewing, If You Ever Put Your Hands On My Son Again...”: When John Starks' Mother Threatened Ewing After He Went After Starks For his Head-Butt On Reggie Miller

By Titan Frey
Jamie Foxx Tells The Incredible Story Of Michael Jordan Calling Him “Motherf**ker” And Stealing His Date: “When He Walked Off, Everybody Walked Off With Him”
NBA Media

Jamie Foxx Tells The Incredible Story Of Michael Jordan Calling Him “Motherf**ker” And Stealing His Date: “When He Walked Off, Everybody Walked Off With Him”

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Reveals First Impression About Supertalented Victor Wembanyama: “Everybody’s Been A Unicorn Over The Last Few Years. But He’s More Like An Alien.”
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals First Impression About Supertalented Victor Wembanyama: “Everybody’s Been A Unicorn Over The Last Few Years. But He’s More Like An Alien.”

By Orlando Silva
Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One
NBA

Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One

By Eddie Bitar
Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached
NBA Media

Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade Jordan Poole If They Signed Him To A 'Decent Contract'
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Wasn’t Hurt By Draymond Green’s Punch And Was Able To Finish Practice After The Incident

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension
NBA Media

Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw
NBA Media

NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title

By Aikansh Chaudhary