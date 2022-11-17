Skip to main content

NBA Analyst Rips Ben Simmons After Scoring 11 Points Against Kings: "He Once Averaged 16 Points A Game. Now We're Getting Happy Because He Scored 11?"

Ben Simmons

In Philadelphia, Ben Simmons was one of the best two-way players in the game. A 3x All-Star, 2x All-Defensive player, and former Rookie of the Year, Simmons brings a lot to the table as a defender, playmaker, and finisher around the rim.

Sadly, Simmons has not been able to find that All-Star form since the 2021 playoffs, when he and the 76ers got stomped by the Atlanta Hawks. In fact, since his Nets debut, Simmons really hasn't done much of anything besides grabbing some rebounds and fouling out of games.

Even after scoring a season-high 11 points in a blowout loss to the Kings on Tuesday, ESPN's Michael Wilbon refused to give Simmons any flowers.

"Let's go back over these numbers. The Nets gave up 153 points. They lost to Sacramento, a team that never makes the playoffs, by 32. The first half was a 19-point spread. What that tells me is that for most of the game, it was garbage time. You score, I score, and nobody cares. Ben Simmons goes and gets 11 points in 20 minutes of garbage time. Any 8th man or 9th man on any team in the league could do that and do better. So to ask if this a silver lining, my response is are you kidding? We are concerned with Ben Simmons because he got double figures for the first time all year and we think it's important. My point is, we waste a lot of time on Ben Simmons. To some people, Ben Simmons is an interesting case study. He was an All-Star then he ran afoul on his coaches and teammates in Philadelphia. Now he's not there anymore, he's on another team, and he's got a different game. He's not a very good player at the moment. And that's what the Nets are all about. They got Ben Simmons who is disaffected, they got the problematic Kyrie Irving, they got tremendously unhappy all the time Kevin Durant. They're the land of lost toys."

Michael Wilbon followed that up with an arguably harsher critique of Simmons. 

"He's not Ben Simmons anymore," Wilbon said. "Whatever has happened there has fundamentally changed him. This is sad, to me. It's sad. The Nets are dreadful. There's no more benefit of the doubt, no more 'big three.' The Nets are in big trouble and Ben Simmons is the guy who once averaged 16 points a game. Now we're getting happy because he scored 11?"

Will Ben Simmons Ever Return To His All-Star Form?

During the 2018-19 season, Ben's second in the league, he averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game on 56% shooting. Now, he's only scoring 5.8 points a night without any of the elite defense that made him so valuable in years past.

Simmons has shown some steady improvements over the last few games, but he has yet to have a moment that would suggest he is even capable of playing at a high level again.

Only time will tell whether or not Ben can bounce back, but many people are already losing faith.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Ben Simmons
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Rips Ben Simmons After Scoring 11 Points Against Kings: "He Once Averaged 16 Points A Game. Now We're Getting Happy Because He Scored 11?"

By Nico Martinez
NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Have No Interest In Trading Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Have No Interest In Trading Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Nearing Completion On The Process For His Return, Could Join The Nets On Sunday

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On His Legacy In The NBA: "All That Extra Stuff Is Bulls**t To Me."

By Nico Martinez
Doc Rivers
NBA Media

Doc Rivers Says His Daughter Tried To Stop Him From Trading Seth Curry To The Nets

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Big Man Says Celtics Would Have Drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had They Not Traded For Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Former NBA Big Man Says Celtics Would Have Drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had They Not Traded For Kyrie Irving

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets
NBA Media

NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets

By Nico Martinez
Charles Barkley Warns Ben Simmons About Facing The 76ers Next Tuesday: "It's Gonna Be Bad... Philadelphia Don't Mess Around."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Warns Ben Simmons About Facing The 76ers Next Tuesday: "It's Gonna Be Bad... Philadelphia Don't Mess Around."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Paul Pierce Says Ja Morant Is The Most Exciting Player To Watch In The NBA
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Says Ja Morant Is The Most Exciting Player To Watch In The NBA

By Gautam Varier
Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Player Arrested For Attempted Robbery After Ordering Gas Station Clerk To 'Hand Over The Money'
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Arrested For Attempted Robbery After Ordering Gas Station Clerk To Hand Over The Money

By Nico Martinez
Kobe Bryant Called Scottie Pippen The Greatest Defender He Had Ever Seen
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Called Scottie Pippen The Greatest Defender He Had Ever Seen

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Has Reportedly 'Made Progress' On His Return To The Court: "He'll Be Back With This Team And It Will Be In The Relatively Near Future."

By Nico Martinez
Beautiful Kay Adams Flirted With NBA Insider Shams Charania On Live TV: "So When We Have Kids..."
Entertainment

Beautiful Kay Adams Flirted With NBA Insider Shams Charania On Live TV: "So When We Have Kids..."

By Orlando Silva
John Wall
NBA Media

John Wall Explains Why He's One Of The Best Two-Way Point Guards In The NBA: "I Can Really Get 30 Every Night..."

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons Fires Back At The Haters Amid Rough Season For Nets: "They Weren’t There When I Was In The Ambulance Getting Taken To The Hospital...”
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Fires Back At The Haters Amid Rough Season For Nets: "They Weren’t There When I Was In The Ambulance Getting Taken To The Hospital...”

By Nico Martinez