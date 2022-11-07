Skip to main content

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Allegedly May Have Stepped In To Stop The Nets Hiring Ime Udoka

When the news initially broke last week that the Brooklyn Nets were parting ways with Head Coach Steve Nash, there wasn't a lot of speculation about who they would get next. Because within hours of the news coming out, there were suggestions that the Nets would go for suspended Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka, who is currently not coaching thanks to a scandal of his own over the offseason. 

There was a lot of discussion about what a choice like this meant for the Nets and how it would impact them, with people split on how to feel about it. But the matter was seemingly closed already, with 34-48 hours of timelines being discussed. Fast forward a week, and there is no update on the situation, with the Nets still rolling with an interim head coach. 

Part of this may have been thanks to the distraction of yet another Kyrie Irving controversy blowing up, but it seems that there are some concerns over the hiring of Udoka behind the scenes. For a franchise dealing with some serious PR issues, hiring a coach that has recently been disgraced might not be the best idea. And reports suggest that more factors might have been involved in the situation. 

Nets Not Naming Ime Udoka As Head Coach May Have Something To Do With Adam Silver 

The NBA commissioner hasn't been very vocal about the things that are going on off the court in the league. However, according to Adam Zagoria of NJ.com, sources suggest that he has been playing his part behind the scene. 

“With the Nets already embroiled in one controversy over Kyrie Irving, they may end up avoiding another by backing off on hiring Ime Udoka as their next coach due to potential ‘blow back,’ multiple league sources said,” Zagoria wrote.

“‘[Nets owner] Joe [Tsai] is getting some blow back’ and there’s ‘too much potential drama,’ one league source said of a Udoka hiring.

“A second source said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver ‘may have stepped in’ and also said ‘there has been some concern from women in leadership positions within the Nets."

It does not help that the details of Ime Udoka's situation with the Celtics are not available to NBA fans; it's hard to tell exactly what went down and how severe it is. But if it is true that the Nets are reconsidering hiring Udoka, then it begs the question of who they will appoint in his stead. 

