NBA Fan Shares Incredible Compilation Of 4 Videos Of LeBron James Lying

Besides being one of the greatest players of all time and the best baller of his generation, LeBron James has earned a reputation for being an all-time liar, as the King has said some things over the years that raised a lot of eyebrows around the league. 

Some could say fans love to find things that make Bron look bad, but the thing is that he does it to himself by not being able to back up his initial claims. This has happened over and over during his 20-year career, and fans love to pick on him for saying lies in such a natural way. 

That's how one NBA fan recently shared a 4-video compilation of LeBron telling lies with a straight face, just for the sake of it. The King has been given some free passes over the years, but this is something that can't be overlooked anymore. 

In a recent tweet captioned "4 videos of Lebron lying for no reason," this user shared how LeBron lied about reading a book, his favorite saying, about predicting Kobe Bryant's 81-point performance and also about watching a Liverpool player score their first goal for the England national team. 

First, he talks about the Malcolm X book with reporters, offering a vague response when asked about the book. 

"I kinda just started a couple of days ago. But I've read a lot of notes over the years. It's my first time actually reading it from start to finish. He's just a very... a very smart man. A very, very smart man," he said. 

In the second clip, LeBron agrees with Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford, who said he had a coach that always told him to 'put himself in uncomfortable positions', as to what LeBron replied by saying that was his favorite saying. 

In the third one, we found the infamous interview where he said he predicted Kobe Bryant's big game against the Toronto Raptors in January 2006. He allegedly said Kobe would go for 70 that night, and Kobe proved him right. 

The fourth clip shows LeBron doing an interview and talking about Jordan Henderson, Liverpool FC's captain. At the time, LeBron discussed Henderson's first goal with the English national team, giving another vague response and saying that it was 'unique' that Henderson scored a goal and is also a part of Liverpool. 

Another fan shared a video where LeBron is asked about the movie 'The Godfather II,' and requested to say his favorite quote from the movie, but the player never says anything and just talks about how long the movies are. 

LeBron has been busted many times, and it seems like that hasn't changed anything for him. The Rashford clip is from a couple of months ago, so you know he has no intentions to change. Well, as long as he keeps entertaining fans, the lies can keep coming... Or nah. 

