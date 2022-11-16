Skip to main content

NBA Fan Shows Every Jersey LeBron James Has Ever Worn In His Basketball Career

LeBron James is the second-longest actively-tenured player in the NBA after Carmelo Anthony went unsigned in free agency, making LeBron the only remaining player in the league from the 2003 NBA Draft. A lot has happened since 2003, especially the drastic changes to the fundamental rules of basketball.  

The man who took the NBA from their '90s era led by Michael Jordan into the future was LeBron James, who became a never-before-seen talent a couple of minutes into his debut. In the years since, LeBron has cultivated a resume that gives him a seat at the table next to Michael Jordan.

Due to his longevity in the league and the fact he has played for 3 teams, LeBron has worn 87 different jerseys in his career. A fan compiled a picture of all the LeBron jerseys ever and posted it on Reddit. 

That's a bevy of jerseys across the various team editions every season. Along with that, LeBron has gotten a jersey for the 18 All-Star games he has appeared in, along with the various Team USA commitments.  

The Illustrious Career Of LeBron James

LeBron James is barreling toward history this season as he looks to become the all-time leading scorer of the NBA by surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. While his Lakers are one of the most disappointing teams in the league, every night might be a can't-miss affair by virtue of LeBron inching closer and closer to one of the biggest accomplishments in NBA history.

Over his 20 years, LeBron has played for 3 teams and won a championship with each one of them. Outside breaking Kareem's record, LeBron has other accomplishments he will earn over the course of the season.  

He has had a historic time in the league and it looks like it will soon come to an end. However, LBJ's longevity is turning out to be unmatched.  

