Skip to main content

NBA Fans Destroy Kevin Durant For Missing Clutch Free Throws Against The Dallas Mavericks: "Ultimate Choke Job"

NBA Fans Destroy Kevin Durant For Missing Clutch Free Throws Against The Dallas Mavericks: "Ultimate Choke Job"

The Brooklyn Nets just lost to the Dallas Mavericks for the second time this season in the most shocking way possible. With the game tied at 93-96, the Dorian Finney-Smith fouled Kevin Durant on a 3-point attempt with less than 7 seconds on the clock. KD proceeded to drain the first with a chance to tie the game up but proceeded to miss the next 2.

Those misses plopped KD's Nets to a 4-7 start on the season while the Mavericks improved to a 6-3 record behind Luka Doncic's 9th 30-point game of the season. Fans around the NBA couldn't believe that KD lost the game at the free throw line, with the Mavericks' broadcast also showing a graphic of KD not having missed a free throw since October 26.  

This loss keeps the Nets toward the lower half of the Eastern Conference as their 3-game winning streak was snapped by a team that has beaten them earlier in the season. The responsibility for this loss will weigh heavily on KD, as the Nets' supporting cast showed up in the fourth quarter to go on an 11-0 run that made it a one-possession game. 

KD ended the game with 26 points on 50% efficiency.

Can The Brooklyn Nets Be Competitive This Season?

Performances by the likes of Joe Harris and Cam Thomas tonight were encouraging signs of what this Nets team can be when everything works optimally. Kyrie Irving's return status is still under question as his suspension won't end until he meets certain conditions set by Joe Tsai.

The Nets are a better team than their record indicates, but all of the upheaval and on-court inconsistencies are dragging this team down. Kevin Durant has shown up in the big moments so far but tonight, he let the Nets and himself down. We can't count on it happening multiple times through the season, so the Mavs might have been lucky to avoid OT.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Destroy Kevin Durant For Missing Clutch Free Throws Against The Dallas Mavericks: "Ultimate Choke Job"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy Kevin Durant For Missing Clutch Free Throws Against The Dallas Mavericks: "Ultimate Choke Job"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James and Anthony DAvis
NBA Media

NBA Executive Thinks LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are In Decline: "LeBron Doesn't Even Look Like A Main Option Right Now."

By Lee Tran
Spurs Insider Says Lakers Have Targeted Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott In A Russell Westbrook Trade
NBA Trade Rumors

Spurs Insider Says Lakers Have Targeted Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott In A Russell Westbrook Trade

By Lee Tran
Ben Simmons Mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors

Western Conference Executive Says Dallas Mavericks Could Trade For Ben Simmons

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Performance Against Kevin Durant And Brooklyn Nets: "He Is Back"
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Gets Real On People Making Fun Of His Weight: "I Don't Think They Realized What Kind Of Impact That Can Have..."

By Lee Tran
durant udoka
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Ime Udoka Is Kevin Durant's Preferred Head Coach For The Nets

By Lee Tran
Kyrie Irving Will Have Paid Over $18 Million In Fines After Latest 5-Game Suspension From The Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

The Nets Reportedly Know Kyrie Irving Is Unlikely To Fulfill Their Six Conditions To Return, Which In Turn Could Get Him Released

By Lee Tran
jb kyrie
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Says He Expects The NBPA To Appeal Kyrie Irving's Extension

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Are Happy For Russell Westbrook's Insane Form After Coming Off The Bench
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Elite First Half Against Jazz: "LeBron Is The Problem."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks' 9-0 Winning Streak Coming To An End: "They Had To Lose At Some Point"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks' 9-0 Winning Streak Coming To An End: "They Had To Lose At Some Point"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Giannis Antetokoumpo Passes Anthony Davis On All-Time Scoring List Despite Being Drafted A Year Later
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokoumpo Passes Anthony Davis On All-Time Scoring List Despite Being Drafted A Year Later

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Zion Williamson Reveals Why He Doesn't Attempt Jump Shots In Games
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Reveals Why He Doesn't Attempt Jump Shots In Games

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ja Morant Believes The Memphis Grizzlies Have The Best Backcourt In The NBA
NBA Media

Ja Morant Believes The Memphis Grizzlies Have The Best Backcourt In The NBA

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Allegedly May Have Stepped In To Stop The Nets Hiring Ime Udoka
NBA Media

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Allegedly May Have Stepped In To Stop The Nets Hiring Ime Udoka

By Divij Kulkarni
Ben Simmons Says He Is Feeling Great And Will Play Against The Dallas Mavericks
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Says He Is Feeling Great And Will Play Against The Dallas Mavericks

By Divij Kulkarni