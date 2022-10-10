NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis' Dominant Performance Against The Warriors: "If He And LeBron Are Healthy The Lakers Can Win The Championship."

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't get off to the best of starts in the NBA preseason. They were off to a 0-3 start, but that changed when the Lakers played against the defending NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers finally registered their first victory of the preseason. The final score was 124-121 in favor of the Purple and Gold. While it was just a preseason victory, NBA fans were joyous after finally seeing their team win a game.

One of the biggest reasons behind their happiness was seeing Anthony Davis put on a dominant performance against the Dubs. AD finished the game with 28 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists while playing for 21 minutes.

NBA Fans Are Pleased With Anthony Davis' Performance

Over the last two seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers haven't really played like one of the best teams in the NBA despite having a roster that looked good on paper. A huge reason behind their dip in form is Anthony Davis struggling to stay healthy.

Now ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, AD is finally healthy, and he showed a glimpse of his true strength against the Warriors. Upon seeing Davis at his best, NBA fans had nothing but great reactions to it.

hence_1999: Hitting his 3’s and ft’s. Nice. KaiserKaiba: He ain’t a very flash player but he’s quite fun to watch whenever he isn’t settling for jumpers imo. EmbiidAndMaxey: People want so bad to say this man's prime is done. ad will be back and he's ready. kai_123: During his "prime" form 2 years ago he was arguably better than the likes of Embiid and comparable to the likes of Giannis. Obviously now Giannis has further improved since, but AD at the top of his game makes him one of the best few in the league. HotdogIsaSandwich: If he’s hitting the middy that clean and then just walking into threes, it’s tough for any team to guard him. Batman_in_hiding: God I hope he kills it this year to shut up the dumbasses that think he sucks because they’ve only watched the nba for 4 years. Next-Firefighter-753: The AD injury jerkers are sweating right now. _Juntao: If he and lebron are healthy the lakers can win the championship its that simple. drakekevin73: This team goes as AD goes. They may be a meme squad but if he puts together the kind of season they envisioned when they traded for him again it'll turn into a lot of wins. Honest-Illustrator67: I’m just glad he didn’t get hurt.

LeBron James may be the best player on the Los Angeles Lakers roster, but he will turn 38 years old soon. So, the Lakers need Anthony Davis to stay healthy and step up for the team in the 2022-23 NBA season. If he can carry most of the load for the team, James can save his strength for the NBA playoffs and potentially lead the Lakers to another title.