Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis' Dominant Performance Against The Warriors: "If He And LeBron Are Healthy The Lakers Can Win The Championship."

NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis' Dominant Performance Against The Warriors: "If He And LeBron Are Healthy The Lakers Can Win The Championship."

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't get off to the best of starts in the NBA preseason. They were off to a 0-3 start, but that changed when the Lakers played against the defending NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers finally registered their first victory of the preseason. The final score was 124-121 in favor of the Purple and Gold. While it was just a preseason victory, NBA fans were joyous after finally seeing their team win a game.

One of the biggest reasons behind their happiness was seeing Anthony Davis put on a dominant performance against the Dubs. AD finished the game with 28 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists while playing for 21 minutes.

NBA Fans Are Pleased With Anthony Davis' Performance

Over the last two seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers haven't really played like one of the best teams in the NBA despite having a roster that looked good on paper. A huge reason behind their dip in form is Anthony Davis struggling to stay healthy.

Now ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, AD is finally healthy, and he showed a glimpse of his true strength against the Warriors. Upon seeing Davis at his best, NBA fans had nothing but great reactions to it.

hence_1999: Hitting his 3’s and ft’s. Nice.

KaiserKaiba: He ain’t a very flash player but he’s quite fun to watch whenever he isn’t settling for jumpers imo.

EmbiidAndMaxey: People want so bad to say this man's prime is done. ad will be back and he's ready.

kai_123: During his "prime" form 2 years ago he was arguably better than the likes of Embiid and comparable to the likes of Giannis. Obviously now Giannis has further improved since, but AD at the top of his game makes him one of the best few in the league.

HotdogIsaSandwich: If he’s hitting the middy that clean and then just walking into threes, it’s tough for any team to guard him.

Batman_in_hiding: God I hope he kills it this year to shut up the dumbasses that think he sucks because they’ve only watched the nba for 4 years.

Next-Firefighter-753: The AD injury jerkers are sweating right now.

_Juntao: If he and lebron are healthy the lakers can win the championship its that simple.

drakekevin73: This team goes as AD goes. They may be a meme squad but if he puts together the kind of season they envisioned when they traded for him again it'll turn into a lot of wins.

Honest-Illustrator67: I’m just glad he didn’t get hurt.

LeBron James may be the best player on the Los Angeles Lakers roster, but he will turn 38 years old soon. So, the Lakers need Anthony Davis to stay healthy and step up for the team in the 2022-23 NBA season. If he can carry most of the load for the team, James can save his strength for the NBA playoffs and potentially lead the Lakers to another title.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis' Dominant Performance Against The Warriors: "If He And LeBron Are Healthy The Lakers Can Win The Championship."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis' Dominant Performance Against The Warriors: "If He And LeBron Are Healthy The Lakers Can Win The Championship."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Coach K Believes The 1992 Dream Team Could Have Been Even Better: "All Those Guys, They Were Unbelievable To Watch. If They Were All In Their Prime? Forget It."
NBA Media

Coach K Believes The 1992 Dream Team Could Have Been Even Better: "All Those Guys, They Were Unbelievable To Watch. If They Were All In Their Prime? Forget It."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Patrick Beverley Shuts Down Skip Bayless After He Tried To Insinuate That Lakers Players Are Not In Good Terms Because Russell Westbrook Was Sitting Far From LeBron James And Anthony Davis On The Bench
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Shuts Down Skip Bayless After He Tried To Insinuate That Lakers Players Are Not On Good Terms Because Russell Westbrook Was Sitting Far From LeBron James And Anthony Davis On The Bench

By Gautam Varier
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge
NBA Media

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed The Story About When Michael Jackson Surprised Him In Orlando And Wanted To Buy His House
Entertainment

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed The Story About When Michael Jackson Surprised Him In Orlando And Wanted To Buy His House

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Haters Who Claim He Doesn't Defend: "I Don’t Really Know Where That Notion Comes From That I Don’t Defend. I’ve Noticed That It’s A Made-Up Narrative That People Like To Cling To."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Haters Who Claim He Doesn't Defend: "I Don’t Really Know Where That Notion Comes From That I Don’t Defend. I’ve Noticed That It’s A Made-Up Narrative That People Like To Cling To."

By Gautam Varier
Draymond Green Explains Being Tenacious Is Very Important To Succeed In The NBA: "Nobody Is Bringing That Tenacity To The Floor. So, I Realized Like My Second Day There, They Need Somebody To Bring That Dog In."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Explains Being Tenacious Is Very Important To Succeed In The NBA: "Nobody Is Bringing That Tenacity To The Floor. So, I Realized Like My Second Day There, They Need Somebody To Bring That Dog In."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Allen Iverson Played Basketball For Money When He Was Young And If He Didn't Win, He Didn't Eat: "There Were Times When Allen Never Knew Where His Next Meal Was Going To Be."
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Played Basketball For Money When He Was Young And If He Didn't Win, He Didn't Eat: "There Were Times When Allen Never Knew Where His Next Meal Was Going To Be."

By Divij Kulkarni
Dwyane Wade On Russell Westbrook: "There Was A Stretch Where Russell Westbrook Was The Greatest Player On The Planet Hands Down, Both Sides Of The Floor."
NBA Media

Dwyane Wade On Russell Westbrook: "There Was A Stretch Where Russell Westbrook Was The Greatest Player On The Planet Hands Down, Both Sides Of The Floor."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Admits He Had Excuses When He Didn't Win Title When He Was In Cleveland: "If I Had Dwight Howard On My Team Or If I Had Carlos Boozer On My Team Or If I Had Chris Paul As My Point Guard, I'd Win An NBA Championship."
NBA Media

LeBron James Admits He Had Excuses When He Didn't Win Title When He Was In Cleveland: "If I Had Dwight Howard On My Team Or If I Had Carlos Boozer On My Team Or If I Had Chris Paul As My Point Guard, I'd Win An NBA Championship."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Magic Johnson Explains Why He Left The Los Angeles Lakers: “I Wanted To Fire Luke Walton. I Said Jeanie Your Man Don’t Have It...."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Explains Why He Left The Los Angeles Lakers: “I Wanted To Fire Luke Walton. I Said Jeanie Your Man Don’t Have It...."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Paul George Says Kawhi Leonard Is The No. 1 On The Clippers: "I'm Totally Fine With It... I'll Publicly Say I'm The Two And He's The One. There's No Ego."
NBA Media

Paul George Says Kawhi Leonard Is The No. 1 On The Clippers: "I'm Totally Fine With It... I'll Publicly Say I'm The Two And He's The One. There's No Ego."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Reveals How Kevin Durant Inspired Him To Get Back To His All-Star Form

By Nico Martinez
Kevon Looney Says Draymond Green Has To Work To Win-Over The Trust Of His Teammates: “I Think He’s Willing To Do It"
NBA Media

Kevon Looney Says Draymond Green Has To Work To Win Back The Trust Of His Teammates: “I Think He’s Willing To Do It"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Darvin Ham Reveals He Is Worried About Anthony Davis' Health: "With AD, It's Managing His Body... I Was Never Worried About His Basketball Skill-Set."
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals He Is Worried About Anthony Davis' Health: "With AD, It's Managing His Body... I Was Never Worried About His Basketball Skill-Set."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya