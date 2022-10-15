NBA Fans React To Grant Williams' Shoe Blowing Up: "Reason That Michael Jordan Wears New Shoes Every Game."

Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics forward busted his shoe mid-game in the team's preseason clash against the Toronto Raptors, and that had fans in splits. While concern was one of the emotions, some saw the funny side of it, even calling back to the time Zion Williamson faced the same situation.

On the game front, Boston had a narrow 137-134 loss in overtime, and Williams was, fortunately, safe from any injury.

He chipped in 11 points and 5 rebounds. Jaylen Brown (23 points), Jayson Tatum (21 points), and Derrick White (23 points) did the bulk of the scoring, but it wasn't enough to vault over Toronto.

Twitter was filled with comments on William's exploding shoe. Here are some of the reactions:

Fans pointed out that Williams was sporting a pair of Air Jordans 37. And on the part about how the incident had a Williamson connection, the New Orleans Pelicans star endured an injury, while Williams escaped unhurt.

Grant Williams Shares His Thoughts On Jayson Tatum's Ejection: "Referee The Game, Not Your Emotions."

Over the course of the game, Tatum was called out for a foul against Scott Barnes, the forward disagreed and walked away, resulting in his ejection. Jumping to his defense were Williams and new acquisition Blake Griffin.

Speaking to NBC Sports postgame, Williams recollected both the fouls and shared his two cents on the ejection. (via CelticsBlog)

“JT got a tech for I guess slamming the ball, ‘that’s BS,’ or something simple — something that you normally don’t get a tech for. Then, that was a tech...I guess JT waved him off, and got ejected.”

He also added that he told the referee to “referee the game, not your emotions,” and that earned him a technical foul as well. While ejections don't necessarily matter in the preseason, the Celtics will be wary of their words and actions when the regular season begins. They face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at home in their campaign opener.