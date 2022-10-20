Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Blowing A Massive Lead To Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't Last Season Anymore"

NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Blowing A Massive Lead To Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't Last Season Anymore"

The Dallas Mavericks just blew a 22-point lead on the home court of their biggest rivals currently to open their 2022-23 season. As the Mavs faced the Phoenix Suns, many expected the Mavs to pull out another statement win after eliminating the Suns from the 2022 Playoffs.

While the Mavericks got off to a great start and picked up a massive lead in the game, the Phoenix Suns had an incredible second half to bring themsevces back into the game. Even when new Mavericks' addition Christian Wodd went on a 16-point outburst that nobody interrupted, the Suns held steady and took the lead in the 4th quarter after a sensational performance from Damion Lee in the final minutes including the game-winner with 9.7 seconds on the clock.

NBA fans were ready to attack the Mavericks and Doncic for this collapse, especially considering the circumstances around this rivalry. 

The Mavericks' were having a horrible free throw shooting night, as non-Luka Mavs went 8-21 on FTs while Luka himself went 11-11. The Suns depth beat out the Mavs, as 5 Phoenix players scored double digit points as the Mavericks saw limited production from starting lineup players like JaVale McGee and Dorian Finney-Smith. 

Should The Dallas Mavericks Be Worried?

This was not a good loss for Dallas. There are questions around the new-look Mavs after the changes in the summer that brought McGee and Wood to the team while Jalen Brunson left for the Knicks. The team desperately missed having another elite ball-handler with Doncic and Dinwiddie, while Jason Kidd made the decision to bench both McGee and Wood for Maxi Kleber.

Jason Kidd had a slow start with the squad last year as well, perfecting rotations over the first 2 months. While that is not ideal for a Mavs team that have a year's worth of continuity with the coach, fans will be hoping that Kidd resolves this situation sooner rather than later. The Western Conference is a bloodbath this year, and every win may count.

The Suns saw a disappointing performance from Chris Paul, but the team showed immense heart in the second half to outscore the Mavericks by 19 points, and clinch the win by 2. 

 

 

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Blowing A Massive Lead To Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't Last Season Anymore"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Blowing A Massive Lead To Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't Last Season Anymore"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant Gets Real On Ben Simmons’ Struggles: “He’s A Veteran, He Knows We Got A Long Season Ahead Of Us.”
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On Ben Simmons’ Struggles: “He’s A Veteran, He Knows We Got A Long Season Ahead Of Us.”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Klay Thompson Says Jordan Poole Is The Future Of The Warriors And Draymond Green Will Have A Statue Outside Of The Chase Center
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Says Jordan Poole Is The Future Of The Warriors And Draymond Green Will Have A Statue Outside Of The Chase Center

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving Defends Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out With 6 Points: "Fouling Out Is Not An Option. Playing Aggressive Is Something That We Want Him To Do, But We Also Want To Play Smart."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Defends Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out With 4 Points: "Fouling Out Is Not An Option. Playing Aggressive Is Something That We Want Him To Do, But We Also Want To Play Smart."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
When Michael Jordan Gave Fans Goosebumps With A Statement And Made Every NBA Fan Emotional: ''I Have Failed Over And Over''
NBA Media

When Michael Jordan Gave Fans Goosebumps With A Statement And Made Every NBA Fan Emotional: ''I Have Failed Over And Over''

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After Ugly Nets Debut In Loss To New Orleans Pelicans In Season Opener: "He Hasn't Improved Even After Sitting Out Last Season"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After Ugly Nets Debut In Loss To New Orleans Pelicans In Season Opener: "He Hasn't Improved Even After Sitting Out Last Season"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Adrian Wojnarowski Says The Lakers Will Wait Until Thanksgiving Before Making Any Big Moves: "They Want To See What Teams May Start Pivoting"
NBA Media

Adrian Wojnarowski Says The Lakers Will Wait Until Thanksgiving Before Making Any Big Moves: "They Want To See What Teams May Start Pivoting"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
List Of Milestones LeBron James Can Achieve In The NBA 2022-23 Season
NBA Media

List Of Milestones LeBron James Can Achieve In The NBA 2022-23 Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen A. Smith Makes A Huge Mistake On First Take, Tells Molly Qerim She's Been ‘Eating Enough'
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Makes A Huge Mistake On First Take, Tells Molly Qerim She's Been ‘Eating Enough'

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off After JJ Redick Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Not Title Contenders- "You’re Going To Regret That, Brother. It’s Not A Good Day For You, JJ Redick.”
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Goes Off After JJ Redick Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Not Title Contenders: "You’re Going To Regret That, Brother. It’s Not A Good Day For You, JJ Redick.”

By Nico Martinez
Montrezl Harrell Reveals Why He Picked The 76ers Over The Celtics In Free Agency: "How They Wanted Me To Play Was Not Ideal..."
NBA Media

Montrezl Harrell Reveals Why He Picked The 76ers Over The Celtics In Free Agency: "How They Wanted Me To Play Was Not Ideal..."

By Nico Martinez
Richard Jefferson Flames Russell Westbrook For Blaming His Hamstring Injury On Coming off The Bench: "You’re A Professional. Be A Professional. Figure It Out.”
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Flames Russell Westbrook For Blaming His Hamstring Injury On Coming off The Bench: "You’re A Professional. Be A Professional. Figure It Out.”

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Reveals Why LeBron James' 'Truth Shake' Is A Bad Sign For The Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Tyler Herro
NBA Media

Tyler Herro, Who Recently Got $130 Million Contract Extension, Gets Trolled By Fans On Twitter After Saying He Deserves To Start

By Nico Martinez
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said Her Father's Legacy Didn't Guarantee Her Success: "I Didn't Come In With My Last Name Printed Out In An Office."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said Her Father's Legacy Didn't Guarantee Her Success: "I Didn't Come In With My Last Name Printed Out In An Office."

By Divij Kulkarni
Lakers Fans Defend Their Big 3 After Tonight's Loss Against The Warriors: "The Bench Sold Us Out."
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Defend Their Big 3 After Tonight's Loss Against The Warriors: "The Bench Sold Us Out."

By Aikansh Chaudhary