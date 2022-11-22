Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Reggie Miller's Wild Pre-Game Handshake Routine: "Y'all Thought Today's Handshakes Were Crazy?"

Reggie Miller made a name for himself as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history and he was also deadly in the clutch. Miller had some memorable moments in big games throughout his career and eventually made his way into the Hall of Fame. 

He was Stephen Curry's favorite player growing up and if not for the Shaquille O'Neal-led Lakers, he would have a championship to his resume as well. While he was a killer on the court, Miller liked to have some fun before the games, no matter how big the occasion was.

One such instance came in Game 3 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks. The Pacers had lost both games in NY and were in a must-win situation when they headed back to Indiana but Miller clearly wasn't too tensed about the whole situation, as he and teammate Haywoode Workman performed a wild pre-game handshake and dance.

NBA fans absolutely loved it as they reacted to the video.

"That was fire"

"the double spin is crazy"

"Honestly this one was fire than most of them now"

"This is incredible. This alone moves @ReggieMillerTNT higher on the all-time greats list."

"It’s crazy how the 90s was probably a PEAK decade"

"LeBron James is probably somewhere telling someone that he taught them that handshake"

"chillout reg!"

"The footwork is crazy 😂"

"Reggie was smooth with it"

"The handshake 🔥🔥🔥

The warm ups 🔥🔥🔥

The shirt @ReggieMillerTNT was wearing 🔥🔥🔥"

"Dope as hell"

"Now this is a HANDSHAKE!!!!!!"

"This absolutely looks like something he would do and he’s so happy lol"

"Playoffs don’t hit like this no more"

"This is INCREDIBLE lmao"

"Bring this back. This lit!"

"This was chills"

"Fell out when he opened his jacket 😆"

"I wouldn’t expect anything less from Reggie Miller"

"That’s legendary!"

We tend to think that some of the pre-game handshakes today are a bit over the top, but they pale in comparison to what Miller and Workman did here. Haywoode is actually a referee in the NBA now and it would be amazing if we could see these two try to do it on the court at some point in the future.

