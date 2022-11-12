Skip to main content

Stephen Curry Says Reggie Miller Was His Favorite Player Growing Up

Stephen Curry Says Reggie Miller Was His Favorite Player Growing Up

Stephen Curry has changed the game and made three-point shooting arguably the most critical asset a player can have in the NBA. There have been legendary shooters in the league's history but Curry has placed himself on top of the all-time list. The distinction that some of those players have is laying the groundwork for a player like Curry to come along and dominate the way he has. 

The names of these players are also written largely in the league's history, Ray Allen and Reggie Miller are the ones people mention the most when the lists of the best shooters ever are drawn up. Miller was a lynchpin for some really exciting Indiana Pacers teams in the late 90s and the early 2000s, they famously took Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls to 7 games. 

And in doing so, Reggie Miller inspired a lot of younger players to take up the three-ball. Perhaps the biggest influence he had is on Stephen Curry himself, who addressed what he thought of Miller as a young kid who was just a fan of the game. 

Reggie Miller Was A Young Stephen Curry's Favorite Player

Curry loving Miller's game makes sense considering the way he plays. He had an incredible role model close to home too, with his father Dell Curry also an elite three-point shooter in his day. At various times in his career, Curry has given Miller his props, describing him as his favorite player. 

"My favorite player growing up was Reggie Miller."

Curry elaborated on his fandom and his love for Miller in a video for NBA.com as well, explaining what it was about the Pacers legend that made him his favorite

“My favorite player growing up was Reggie Miller actually. My dad would probably be mad, my dad was my favorite player, loved watching pops play. But I loved watching Reggie, just the way he moved on the court and the big shots he hit. And he was just fearless. So it was a dream come true when my dad got to go up against Reggie.”

For Miller, this distinction is the one he is likely proud of, considering that Curry has managed to surpass his when it comes to shooting. Reggie was a killer on the court, but he has always been humble and affable off of it, and he often gives Curry his due praise. It's safe to say that both NBA legends admire one another, and fans of the game have truly been blessed to have watched both. 

