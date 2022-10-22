Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To 'Every Team's Most Disliked Players': "Draymond Green And Russell Westbrook Are Here."

NBA Fans React To 'Every Team's Most Disliked Players': "Draymond Green And Russell Westbrook Are Here."

Not all players are fan-favorites, irrespective of how good they are on the hardwood, and in a popular poll doing the rounds on social media, fans reacted who, according to the post, were the most disliked players in each team.

Some names don't come as a surprise, Draymond Green and Russell Westbrook were on the list from the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers

Other notable names included Paul George from the Los Angeles Clippers, Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks, and Tyler Herro from the Miami Heat. Here's what some of the fans had to say when they saw the post on Instagram:

"Celtics is definitely Marcus lmao"

"Dame is disliked? What?"

"if anything it’s Zubac for the clippers"

"If anyone on the Mavs is disliked it’s Dwight Powell. He isn’t good and every Mavs fan knows this"

"Marcus Smart, James harden, and Rudy Gobert should all be here"

"im a bulls fan and I dont dislike Drummond?? who dislikes Drummond??"

"why is lamelo disliked he literally carries the team"

"Be the best and you've got a big chance of being the most hated on your team. Lol"

"Dillion brooks for grizzlies"

"Why hate Jalen green. Kevin porter jr is more likely to be disliked."

"Bro we love @mb3five he fits right in and we were asking for him for 2 years while he was on the kings take this shit down !!!! All us pistons know we don’t hate any one but kilan Hayes he need to show us somthing fr lmao"

"If you from New Orleans or just Louisiana in general like I am we don't dislike one player on that pelicans team"

While most Celtics fans disagreed that Jayson Tatum was the most hated, a majority agreed it would mostly have to be Smart.

Russell Westbrook Has Constantly Been At The Receiving End On Social Media

It's unfair in many ways, but Los Angeles Lakers star has been constantly under fire for his performances on the floor, and even when he's not suited up. 

He's been a regular fixture in all NBA talk even during the offseason, and safe to say, there wasn't much positivity there. His recent outing against the Los Angeles Clippers where he scored just 2 points saw him trolled relentlessly on social media. 

The Lakers lost 97-103, and despite Anthony Davis and LeBron James's good outings, the team lost their second game on the trot, with Westbrook's lack of contribution on the offense garnering ample flak.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To 'Every Team's Most Disliked Players': "Draymond Green And Russell Westbrook Are Here."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To 'Every Team's Most Disliked Players': "Draymond Green And Russell Westbrook Are Here."

By Aaron Abhishek
Klay Thompson Shared A Story Of How He Was Busted For Marijuana Possession In College: "They Put Me In Cuffs, They Put Me In The Back... And I Was Like, 'God, My Parents Are Going To Be So Upset.'"
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Shared A Story Of How He Was Busted For Marijuana Possession In College: "They Put Me In Cuffs, They Put Me In The Back... And I Was Like, 'God, My Parents Are Going To Be So Upset.'"

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fan Brings A Ja Morant Voodoo Doll: “I Just Want Him To Have A Bad Game.”
NBA Media

NBA Fan Brings A Ja Morant Voodoo Doll: “I Just Want Him To Have A Bad Game.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Raised Auction Prices For Charity And Ended Up Buying A $21,000 Rolex For His Son Shareef: "Better Hope Your Other Kids Don't See This."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Raised Auction Prices For Charity And Ended Up Buying A $21,000 Rolex For His Son Shareef: "Better Hope Your Other Kids Don't See This."

By Divij Kulkarni
"Draymond Green Is The Dirtiest Player In The League", NBA Fan Shows The Video Where Green Almost Hurt Nikola Jokic
NBA Media

"Draymond Green Is The Dirtiest Player In The League", NBA Fan Shows The Video Where Green Almost Hurt Nikola Jokic

By Aaron Abhishek
The 10 Best NBA Players That Michael Jordan Beat In The NBA Finals
NBA

The 10 Best NBA Players That Michael Jordan Beat In The NBA Finals

By Nick Mac
Stephen Curry vs. Kobe Bryant Career Comparison: The Greatest Shooter In NBA History Against The Black Mamba
NBA

Stephen Curry vs. Kobe Bryant Career Comparison: The Greatest Shooter In NBA History Against The Black Mamba

By Eddie Bitar
The Highest-Paid Players In The 1998-99 NBA Season: Patrick Ewing Was The Most Expensive Player In The League
NBA

The Highest-Paid Players In The 1998-99 NBA Season: Patrick Ewing Was The Most Expensive Player In The League

By Kyle Daubs
Patrick Beverley Sends A Bold Message To Lakers Fans: ''We're Going To The Playoffs''
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Sends A Bold Message To Lakers Fans: ''We're Going To The Playoffs''

By Aditya Mohapatra
Nikola Jokic Is Two Triple-Doubles Away From Breaking Wilt Chamberlain's All-Time Record For Triple-Doubles By A Center
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Is Two Triple-Doubles Away From Breaking Wilt Chamberlain's All-Time Record For Triple-Doubles By A Center

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans Go Wild After Damian Lillard's 41-Point Explosion Leads The Blazers To A Win Over The Suns In OT: "He Is That Guy. He Always Has Been."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Go Wild After Damian Lillard's 41-Point Explosion Leads The Blazers To A Win Over The Suns In OT: "He Is That Guy. He Always Has Been."

By Gautam Varier
Video: Kawhi Leonard Looked Extremely Disinterested At New York Fashion Week
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Explains The Process For Strengthening His ACL: "You Gotta Gradually Play Minutes In Order To Get The ACL Strong..."

By Lee Tran
Fans Are Hyped After Electrifying End To The Warriors Vs. Nuggets Game
NBA Media

Fans Are Hyped After Electrifying End To The Warriors Vs. Nuggets Game

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Dropping 49 Points Against Houston Rockets: "Bruh Went Crazy"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Dropping 49 Points Against Houston Rockets: "Bruh Went Crazy"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Klay Thompson Blasts Report Which Indicated He Is Retiring In 2024
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Blasts Report Which Indicated He Is Retiring In 2024

By Gautam Varier