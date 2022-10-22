NBA Fans React To 'Every Team's Most Disliked Players': "Draymond Green And Russell Westbrook Are Here."

Credit: Fadeaway World

Not all players are fan-favorites, irrespective of how good they are on the hardwood, and in a popular poll doing the rounds on social media, fans reacted who, according to the post, were the most disliked players in each team.

Some names don't come as a surprise, Draymond Green and Russell Westbrook were on the list from the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Other notable names included Paul George from the Los Angeles Clippers, Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks, and Tyler Herro from the Miami Heat. Here's what some of the fans had to say when they saw the post on Instagram:

"Celtics is definitely Marcus lmao"

"Dame is disliked? What?"

"if anything it’s Zubac for the clippers"

"If anyone on the Mavs is disliked it’s Dwight Powell. He isn’t good and every Mavs fan knows this"

"Marcus Smart, James harden, and Rudy Gobert should all be here"

"im a bulls fan and I dont dislike Drummond?? who dislikes Drummond??"

"why is lamelo disliked he literally carries the team"

"Be the best and you've got a big chance of being the most hated on your team. Lol"

"Dillion brooks for grizzlies"

"Why hate Jalen green. Kevin porter jr is more likely to be disliked."

"Bro we love @mb3five he fits right in and we were asking for him for 2 years while he was on the kings take this shit down !!!! All us pistons know we don’t hate any one but kilan Hayes he need to show us somthing fr lmao"

"If you from New Orleans or just Louisiana in general like I am we don't dislike one player on that pelicans team"

While most Celtics fans disagreed that Jayson Tatum was the most hated, a majority agreed it would mostly have to be Smart.

Russell Westbrook Has Constantly Been At The Receiving End On Social Media

It's unfair in many ways, but Los Angeles Lakers star has been constantly under fire for his performances on the floor, and even when he's not suited up.

He's been a regular fixture in all NBA talk even during the offseason, and safe to say, there wasn't much positivity there. His recent outing against the Los Angeles Clippers where he scored just 2 points saw him trolled relentlessly on social media.

The Lakers lost 97-103, and despite Anthony Davis and LeBron James's good outings, the team lost their second game on the trot, with Westbrook's lack of contribution on the offense garnering ample flak.