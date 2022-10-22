NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons' Performance Against The Toronto Raptors: "We've Set The Bar Really Low... Did Nothing In The Last 1.5 Quarters"

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons is without a doubt a very good player, that is extremely versatile defensively. He's a solid slasher when attacking the rim, and is also an elite playmaker offensively. While he does have his limitations, there's no question that Ben Simmons is an impactful player.

Recently, Ben Simmons had a decent defensive performance against the Toronto Raptors. However, NBA fans did not appreciate what he brought to the table, with some pointing out that he was ineffective later in the game.

It is clear that despite the fact that Ben Simmons had a solid enough game, fans believe that he should be contributing more to the Brooklyn Nets. However, a lot of Ben Simmons' contributions often come beyond the stat shit. Even without that, some of the criticism was unfair, as Ben Simmons almost had a double-double with rebounds and assists. Once he gets more comfortable, we should see more improvement in the scoring department as well.

The Brooklyn Nets Could Be A Really Good Team This Season

There is no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets have the talent to potentially get far in the Eastern Conference this season. In fact, Stephen A. Smith previously suggested that they could end up getting to the NBA Finals this year.

"Let me say this to you about the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant, when healthy, I believe is the best player in the world. Kyrie Irving is a showstopper, he’s box office. And the acquisition of Ben Simmons, I know it’s asking a lot, I’m making the assumption that they’re going to play. I recognize that it is a big assumption, based on their recent history, I understand that. But Kyrie is looking for a $200 million contract now. Zach LaVine got it in Chicago, Bradley Beal got it in the nation’s capital. How come he can’t get it? He couldn’t get it because he couldn’t be trusted. He’s got to remind everybody and ensure everybody that he can be trusted because that’s really it. His ability is not what’s holding him back from getting him that $200 million extra. The problem with him is that he can’t be trusted. He’s got to show that he’s trusted. You, Ben Simmons, after what you been through last year, he seems in a better place, okay? Well, guess what, you gonna be on the court. Keep in mind, that, unlike Harden, Ben Simmons is an elite defender. Unlike Harden, Ben Simmons don’t need the ball in order to be what you need him to be. So the fact that KD and Kyrie has the offense going through them, you still got Patty Mills, you still got Seth Curry, you still got Joe Harris coming back. The fact that you got these dudes, these snippers, these sharpshooters that can hit from the perimeter with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. I’m sorry, I look at the Brooklyn Nets and all you have to show me that you gonna come to work every day and you committed to the season. I think that Brooklyn could easily represent the East in the NBA Finals."

Obviously, the Eastern Conference is extremely competitive, and there is definitely a chance that the Brooklyn Nets end up falling short of getting to the Finals. However, they definitely have a chance to win based on the star power that is on the roster currently.

Hopefully, we see things come together well for the Brooklyn Nets, and they are definitely a high-ceiling team if that happens. They did win their most recent game against the Raptors, and we'll see just how well they end up doing further on in the season.