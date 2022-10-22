Skip to main content

NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons' Performance Against The Toronto Raptors: "We've Set The Bar Really Low... Did Nothing In The Last 1.5 Quarters"

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"

Ben Simmons is without a doubt a very good player, that is extremely versatile defensively. He's a solid slasher when attacking the rim, and is also an elite playmaker offensively. While he does have his limitations, there's no question that Ben Simmons is an impactful player.

Recently, Ben Simmons had a decent defensive performance against the Toronto Raptors. However, NBA fans did not appreciate what he brought to the table, with some pointing out that he was ineffective later in the game.

simmons 6
simmons 5
simmons 4
simmons 3
simmons 2
simmons 1

It is clear that despite the fact that Ben Simmons had a solid enough game, fans believe that he should be contributing more to the Brooklyn Nets. However, a lot of Ben Simmons' contributions often come beyond the stat shit. Even without that, some of the criticism was unfair, as Ben Simmons almost had a double-double with rebounds and assists. Once he gets more comfortable, we should see more improvement in the scoring department as well.

The Brooklyn Nets Could Be A Really Good Team This Season

There is no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets have the talent to potentially get far in the Eastern Conference this season. In fact, Stephen A. Smith previously suggested that they could end up getting to the NBA Finals this year.

"Let me say this to you about the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant, when healthy, I believe is the best player in the world. Kyrie Irving is a showstopper, he’s box office. And the acquisition of Ben Simmons, I know it’s asking a lot, I’m making the assumption that they’re going to play. I recognize that it is a big assumption, based on their recent history, I understand that.

But Kyrie is looking for a $200 million contract now. Zach LaVine got it in Chicago, Bradley Beal got it in the nation’s capital. How come he can’t get it? He couldn’t get it because he couldn’t be trusted. He’s got to remind everybody and ensure everybody that he can be trusted because that’s really it. His ability is not what’s holding him back from getting him that $200 million extra. The problem with him is that he can’t be trusted. He’s got to show that he’s trusted.

You, Ben Simmons, after what you been through last year, he seems in a better place, okay? Well, guess what, you gonna be on the court. Keep in mind, that, unlike Harden, Ben Simmons is an elite defender. Unlike Harden, Ben Simmons don’t need the ball in order to be what you need him to be.

So the fact that KD and Kyrie has the offense going through them, you still got Patty Mills, you still got Seth Curry, you still got Joe Harris coming back. The fact that you got these dudes, these snippers, these sharpshooters that can hit from the perimeter with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

I’m sorry, I look at the Brooklyn Nets and all you have to show me that you gonna come to work every day and you committed to the season. I think that Brooklyn could easily represent the East in the NBA Finals."

Obviously, the Eastern Conference is extremely competitive, and there is definitely a chance that the Brooklyn Nets end up falling short of getting to the Finals. However, they definitely have a chance to win based on the star power that is on the roster currently.

Hopefully, we see things come together well for the Brooklyn Nets, and they are definitely a high-ceiling team if that happens. They did win their most recent game against the Raptors, and we'll see just how well they end up doing further on in the season.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons' Performance Against The Toronto Raptors: "We've Set The Bar Really Low... Did Nothing In The Last 1.5 Quarters"

By Lee Tran
Luka Doncic Gives Huge Praise To Ja Morant: "He Can Do Everything... He's A Really Complete Player."
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Gives Huge Praise To Ja Morant: "He Can Do Everything... He's A Really Complete Player."

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"
NBA Media

NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"

By Gautam Varier
herb guards
NBA Media

Herb Jones Shares His List Of Toughest Players To Guard In The NBA: "Luka Is A Tough Guard. Kevin Durant. I'll Also Say Trae Young."

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Believes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Ben Simmons Will Be Playing With A Chip On Their Shoulders Next Season: "This Is Your Worst Nightmare Happening Here."
NBA Media

Nick Wright Slams Brooklyn Nets, Say They Won't Be Good This Season: "It Is The Same Old Nets. But Now They Have Added Ben Simmons, One Of The Least Reliable Max Players In NBA History."

By Orlando Silva
bayless westbrook
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Believes Darvin Ham Is Afraid Of Russell Westbrook: "He Seems To Be Crumbling At Westbrook's Feet... He's Going To Start Him And He's Going To Finish Him."

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Nick Wright Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Not Give The Contract Extension To Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says There's A "Genuine Concern" Within Warriors Organization About A Rift Between Draymond Green And His Teammates

By Lee Tran
maurice harkless lakers
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Could Sign Free Agent Maurice Harkless To Improve Wing Depth, Says Shams Charania

By Lee Tran
lebron dray lakers
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says LeBron James And The Lakers Want Draymond Green, But Thinks That The Team Won't Trade Picks For Him Because He Will Be A Free Agent In 2023

By Lee Tran
Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Didn't Mind Waiting Until 2nd Quarter To Come Into Lakers-Clippers Game: "I Waited 82 Games Last Year, So I Didn't Think 15 Minutes Would Be That Long."

By Lee Tran
Donovan Mitchell Thought That Training With Bam Adebayo Was A Preparation To Joining Miami Heat
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Thought That Training With Bam Adebayo Was A Preparation To Joining Miami Heat

By Orlando Silva
Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."

By Lee Tran
Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”

By Orlando Silva
De'Aaron Fox Says He Wants To Win In Sacramento: "If I Can Go To A Small Market, And Then Win, Those Are The Types Of Things That I Feel Like Are More Important To Me. It’s Being Able To Bring Winning Back To The City."
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Says He Wants To Win In Sacramento: "If I Can Go To A Small Market, And Then Win, Those Are The Types Of Things That I Feel Like Are More Important To Me. It’s Being Able To Bring Winning Back To The City."

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Urges US President Joe Biden To Release Brittney Griner From Russia: "POTUS, Do Your Job."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Urges US President Joe Biden To Release Brittney Griner From Russia: "POTUS, Do Your Job."

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Hilariously Trolls Bryce James For Joking That He Is Class Of 2030 Before Dunking: "That's How These Kids Be Though... Somebody Cappin'"
NBA Media

Bryce James Caught Liking 'F**k Them Picks' Meme That Shows His Father LeBron James

By Orlando Silva