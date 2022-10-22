Luka Doncic Gives Huge Praise To Ja Morant: "He Can Do Everything... He's A Really Complete Player."

Ask NBA fans to name the best players under the age of 25 in the league today and two names who will most certainly come up are Luka Doncic and Ja Morant. Both men are just 23 years old but are coming off superb campaigns, with Doncic making it to the All-NBA First Team for the third year in a row while Morant made All-NBA Second Team.

They also made a mark in the postseason, as the Luka-led Mavericks stunned the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the Conference Semifinals in one of the biggest shocks in the NBA recently. Ja's Grizzlies, meanwhile, caused problems for the eventual champions in the Golden State Warriors before Morant, unfortunately, went down with an injury. They are two of the brightest young stars in the league and they'll be meeting on the court very soon.

Luka Doncic Gives Huge Praise To Ja Morant

Saturday night will be the 7th time that these two will square off and Luka currently has a significant lead in the head-to-head, as he is 5-1 against Ja, after winning the last two meetings between them last season. We doubt it will be this lopsided moving forward though, and Luka was full of praise for Morant when asked to describe his game.

(starts at 11:59 mark):

"Sh**, I don’t know. I mean, he can do everything, you know? Obviously, he’s one of the fastest guys out there. Ever since the first year, he’s improved a lot. His shooting, his playmaking. So, he’s a really complete player. He’s going to be really hard to stop."

Ja and Luka couldn't be any farther apart when it comes to their games, as Doncic hilariously admitted he's not fast later in the video, but where they are similar is that they're both virtually unstoppable on the court. Doncic will also be very keen to get the win here after he and the Mavs blew a 22-point lead to the Suns in their opener.

Doncic put up big numbers, as he always does, in that loss, as he finished with 35 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, but he shot just 2/10 from beyond the arc. Expect a better showing from Luka, who is the early-season favorite for MVP once again. Stephen A. Smith also has Doncic as his pick for MVP and he believes it will be a close race between Luka, Ja, and a few others.