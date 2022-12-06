Skip to main content

NBA Fans Suddenly Love Kawhi Leonard Again After His Game-Winning Shot Against The Hornets

NBA Fans Suddenly Love Kawhi Leonard Again After His Game-Winning Shot Against The Hornets

Ever since joining the Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard seemingly has a love-hate relationship with NBA fans. Most fans acknowledge the fact that Leonard is one of the best players in the league when he plays. Unfortunately, since joining the Clippers, Leonard's availability has always been questionable.

Kawhi Leonard missed the entire last season due to an ACL tear and was expected to make a stunning comeback this season. But so far, he has played just six games this season, with the most recent one being against the Charlotte Hornets.

Leonard's return to the team proved instrumental for the Clippers. He recorded 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists in 28 minutes of action.

Kawhi Leonard's Game-Winner Gets Huge Praise From Fans

Talking about the Klaw's return against the Hornets, he didn't score a lot of buckets, but he did score the most important one. Yes, we are talking about the phenomenal game-winner that Kawhi drained in the final quarter against the Hornets.

Kawhi Leonard certainly showed his clutch gene in this play and helped the Clippers win the close game. Upon seeing this impressive shot from Leonard, NBA fans heaped huge praise on the 2x NBA champion.

Most fans were glad after seeing Leonard hit the game-winner against the Hornets. But a few fans joked about the 31-year-old will now miss the next 10 games due to being tired of playing a game.

After draining the game-winning shot, all eyes were on Leonard. During the postgame conference, Leonard shared his excitement by claiming that no one loves playing basketball more than him. The statement is certainly iconic because, over the last few seasons, Kawhi has missed a plethora of games.

The Los Angeles Clippers fanbase will hope that Leonard is finally back and can continue playing at this level. With Paul George set to return soon as well, the Clippers can get back to focusing on winning the 2023 NBA Championship.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Suddenly Love Kawhi Leonard Again After His Game-Winning Shot Against The Hornets
NBA Media

NBA Fans Suddenly Love Kawhi Leonard Again After His Game-Winning Shot Against The Hornets

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fan Held Up A Photo Of Lana Rhoades And Her Baby In The Front Of Blake Griffin From A Courtside Seat To Troll Him
NBA Media

NBA Fan Held Up A Photo Of Lana Rhoades And Her Baby In The Front Of Blake Griffin From A Courtside Seat To Troll Him

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen Curry's Reaction To Andrew Nembhard Drilling A Three-Pointer Over Him Goes Viral
NBA Media

Stephen Curry's Reaction To Andrew Nembhard Drilling A Three-Pointer Over Him Goes Viral

By Gautam Varier
Dennis Rodman Told Madonna That He Didn’t Like Her Music Despite Dating Her
Entertainment

Dennis Rodman Told Madonna That He Didn’t Like Her Music Despite Dating Her

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Says Tom Brady Is The GOAT After Huge Comeback Win
NBA Media

LeBron James Says Tom Brady Is The GOAT After Huge Comeback Win

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Doc Rivers Calls For A Change In The NBA's Blood Rule After The Joel Embiid Incident
NBA Media

Doc Rivers Calls For A Change In The NBA's Blood Rule After The Joel Embiid Incident

By Gautam Varier
Shaquille O’Neal Shares The Lakers' All-Time GOAT Pyramid On His Instagram
NBA Media

Shaquille O’Neal Shares The Lakers' All-Time GOAT Pyramid On His Instagram

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Suns Coach Says Luka Doncic Is The Best Player In The Paint In The NBA
NBA Media

Suns Coach Says Luka Doncic Is The Best Player In The Paint In The NBA

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Thinks Anthony Davis Is The MVP For The 2022-23 NBA Season
NBA Media

LeBron James Thinks Anthony Davis Is The MVP For The 2022-23 NBA Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan Once Explained How Despite Being Good Friends And Loving Him Like A Brother ''Kobe Stole All My Moves''
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Explained How Despite Being Good Friends And Loving Him Like A Brother ''Kobe Stole All My Moves''

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kawhi Leonard Says Nobody Loves Playing Basketball More Than Him
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Says Nobody Loves Playing Basketball More Than Him

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian
NBA Media

NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian

By Gautam Varier
hawks mcmillan
NBA Media

Trae Young Downplays Conflict With Nate McMillan: "Sometimes We Don't Always Agree..."

By Lee Tran
Stephen Curry Admits That The Viral Video Of Him Hitting 5 Full-Court Shots In A Row Is Fake
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Admits That The Viral Video Of Him Hitting 5 Full-Court Shots In A Row Is Fake

By Gautam Varier
Klay Thompson Reacts To Passing Dirk Nowitzki And Jason Kidd On The All-Time Three-Pointers Made List
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Reacts To Passing Dirk Nowitzki And Jason Kidd On The All-Time Three-Pointers Made List

By Gautam Varier
The Best NBA Player From Every State For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

The Best NBA Player From Every State For The 2022-23 Season

By Nick Mac