NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Could Be Close To Returning To The Clippers This Season

Entering the 2021-22 campaign, the Los Angeles Clippers were projected as the favorites to win the title. With Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, head coach Tyronn Lue, and a deep supporting cast, the Clips were supposed to run basketball in Los Angeles this season.

Sadly, that has been far from the reality for the Clippers, who are just 13-10 after their first 23 games. Mostly, their struggles have been the result of injuries to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who have both missed most of this season already.

The good news is they are expected to rejoin their team as soon as this week. In a recent article, Clippers beat writer Ohm Youngmisuk dropped the latest on the upcoming return of the Clippers duo.

After participating in practice Friday, the LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were ruled out against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

Without their two best players, the Clippers were crushed by the Kings 123-96 at Crypto.com Arena. Head coach Ty Lue said his star players came out of the Friday practice feeling good and will join the team on its upcoming four-game road trip that starts Monday in Charlotte.



Leonard and George have only played on the court together in four games this season for a total of 65 minutes. The Clippers are plus-38 with their two stars on the court together, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.



Lue said the quick turnaround from Friday's practice to Saturday's 1 p.m. tip did not factor into his stars not playing and that they were "not quite ready." He added that the Clippers' medical staff will be cautious and smart about Leonard's and George's injuries.

Tyronn Lue Defends His Stars Amid Claims Of Load Management

Just from how much time these players have missed, many fans have assumed load management is playing a role here. In years past, it's a tactic the Clippers would employ in an attempt to keep their core fresh for the postseason.

But Lue made sure to let the world know that that's not what his players are doing.

Lue said frustrated fans shouldn't interpret this extended time without Leonard and George as the two stars taking their time to return.



"It's definitely not a thing where [they don't want to play]," Lue said. "You're not gonna sit out eight, nine games in a row because you wanna sit out. Like that could be a one-game situation or a guy [is] like, 'OK, I'm not feeling good today.' But eight, nine games in a row, you're not sitting out because you just wanna sit out and make your own decision, you know?



"They're injured, they're hurt and they're doing everything they can to get back. Hopefully we can get them back on this trip. That's our main thing right now is trying to get these guys back."

On paper, the Clippers have all the talent they need to take home a championship this season. So far, the team hasn't seen much success.

All it might take to change is a healthy season from Kawhi and Paul George, but it remains to be seen how long they can stay on the floor for the rest of this campaign. We'll find out soon enough.

