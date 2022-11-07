NBA Fans Think The Los Angeles Lakers Are Not Even A Playoff Team: "LeBron James Is Not A Top 3 Player Anymore."

For years, LeBron James has been arguably the best player in the NBA. Regardless of the team that James has played for, he has helped them win at least one NBA Championship. Similar is the case for his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He may have led the team to the NBA title in 2020, but since then, the Purple and Gold have struggled for two consecutive seasons. And even in the 2022-23 NBA season, the Lakers currently have a record of 2-7.

Despite all that, Anthony Davis made huge claims about other NBA teams still fearing the Lakers regardless of how many wins they currently have. But is it true? Most likely not.

Will The Los Angeles Lakers Miss NBA Playoffs Again?

Earlier, many believed the solution to the Lakers' struggles was trading Russell Westbrook. However, over the last few games, Brodie has been coming off the bench and has proved that he still has a lot of basketball left in him. If anything, he has been one of the only few positives about the Purple and Gold over the last few games.

With that being said, an NBA fan on Reddit asked fellow fans about their thoughts about the ceiling of the Lakers. The fan pointed out the fact that LeBron James is arguably not a top 3 player in the NBA right now, and trading Russ won't fix anything for the team.

LordBri14: Nevermind championship team... this isn't a playoff team my dude. We would be extremely lucky to make the play ins.... vitog123: 😂 This isn’t a team. This is a group of people, none of which will be a laker in a year or 2, who are going through the motions before they are all dealt, let go or retire. Championship? 😂 Conflict_NZ: Absolutely, which is 100% why we shouldn't trade those picks. Giving up unprotected first rounders 5+ years into the future to go from a play-in team to a 2nd round time is insanity. JIM213: I think this current FO will be remembered for this foremost. Wasting LeBron's final years. Everyone's at fault tho, which goes for giving up depth to bring in Russ who didn't pan out. GloryMaelstrom21: Someone said that let’s wait for 14 games and not to panic. Idk it’s already 9 games and it’s not looking good as expected. googlexyz: If LeBron really wants to give himself a chance for more rings, he needs an elite cast and to get that, he needs to sign a CP3 type contract. Clear_Lead: Truth. We hang on to our picks, wait our Bron and AD’s contracts, then throw some $$ at some actual elite talent. Lakers be back at a chip in a few years. FreqinNVibing: Been saying this since before the season even started, trading picks for Turner and Hield is like putting lipstick on a pig. TorontoRaptors34: The thing is why would big name FAs even FA role players want to play for the Lakers seeing the toxicity in the fan base, the pressure, and the horrendous FO ownership. hansislegend: Most teams aren’t championship teams every year. I just wish they were at least decent. Lol.

One of the biggest issues for the Lakers this season has been their below-average three-point shooting. It has led to the Lakers getting outscored by teams pretty easily. If the front office cannot find a few trades to get good shooters around James, it may actually lead to James wasting another one of his final years with the Lakers.

