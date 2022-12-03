NBA Insider Flames The Miami Heat, SaysThey Don't Have Enough Fire-Power To Compete In The East

Credit: Jim Rassol/USA Today Sports

The Miami Heat are a team that's almost always competitive in the Eastern Conference. Pat Riley, a proven winner, has been at the helm for years now, and most NBA experts are aware of how he operates now.

This season, though, Miami hasn't quite been the dominant force they were hoping to be. Thanks to a mix of injuries, old age, and poor depth, the Heat have had trouble winning games consistently and there are some major doubts about how they stack up against the rest of the East.

“Listen, I love what the Heat have done in this mini era since acquiring Jimmy [Butler],” said NBA Insider Howard Beck. “They’re tough as hell, they share the ball, they do all the little things to win games. The problem is, they have to do all of that at the highest possible level, every night, because they just don’t have the firepower of the top-tier teams. And there’s a hard limit on how many games — or how many playoff series — you can win if you don’t have an elite scorer or two. The Heat don’t. They can’t match Giannis [Antetokounmpo] or [Jayson] Tatum or [Joel] Embiid or [Kevin] Durant, or even Donovan Mitchell. And with the rise of the Cavs (and potentially the Raptors), I don’t see the Heat cracking the top four in the East again with this core. Butler is 33, with a lot of hard miles on him. [Kyle] Lowry is 36. The clock is ticking. That run to the Finals in 2020 was inspiring and memorable. But that was their peak. I just don’t see the Heat finding the elite scorer they need to make another run before these guys are done.”

Has The Championship Window Closed For The Miami Heat?

On paper, the Heat still have some good guys. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Kyle Lowry are some of the best and most accomplished players in their positions and this team will always be a threat with those three on the roster. Butler himself even made a promise to Pat Riley that he'd get him his 10th championship.

But as age slowly begins to take its toll on these veterans, they need more and more help from the supporting cast, which has only gotten worse with each passing offseason.

Now, things in South Beach have slowed to a worrying grind as Butler and Adebayo attempt to pull their team out from under the gutter. Unfortunately for them, it may already be too late.

