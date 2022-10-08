NBA Insider Gets Real On Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole: "A Punch Like This Happened In The NBA At Least A Hundred Times Before... What Hasn't Happened Before Is Video Of The Punch Leaking To The World."

The Golden State Warriors are at the center of a lot of basketball headlines right now, due to a viral video showing forward Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in the face. There's no doubt that this was unacceptable conduct from Green, and it is quite possible that he will face heavy repercussions for his actions.

With that being said, this is far from the first time that one player has punched another in a locker room or practice setting. NBA Insider Marc Stein has offered a candid take on the situation, claiming that something like this has happened "at least a hundred times" in the past, and suggested that the difference with this situation is the fact that the video got leaked to the public.

A punch like this happened in the NBA at least a hundred times before ... including Michael Jordan clocking a teammate named Steve Kerr. What hasn't happened before is video of the punch leaking to the world ... which makes this a chapter unlike any these Warriors have faced.

There is no question that there is a lot of attention on this situation due to the leaked videos. It is true that the public seeing the punch may have exacerbated the criticism from Draymond Green. However, just because it has happened before doesn't mean that this is acceptable.

Stephen Curry Is Trying To Make Things Right

There's no doubt that Draymond Green's actions were unwarranted, no matter what Jordan Poole was saying to him. It is unclear how this situation will end up getting resolved.

However, it seems as though Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is making things right. A recent report has revealed that Curry has been "working behind the scenes" to improve the situation, and has already spoken to the team, the front office, and Draymond Green himself.

But the answer was obvious, and the same as it’s always been. Steph Curry. His example. His humility. His perspective. His sacrifice. His work ethic. His reconciliation. His righteous indignation. His honesty. His anger. The Warriors’ star has been working behind the scenes since the incident. Sources said he spoke to the team after Wednesday’s practice and he’s been in communication with Kerr and general manager Bob Myers about the handling of the situation. He’s made sure Poole is supported, including squashing any speculation that Poole’s behavior instigated Green’s attack. And Curry has, of course, had the heart-to-heart with Green, his friend and teammate of more than a decade.

Hopefully, we see Stephen Curry find a way to bring the team together after this incident. It is a tough task, but his leadership skills and ability to connect with people suggest that he could potentially help the Warriors become a cohesive unit once again.

It remains to be seen how this incident will affect the Golden State Warriors on the court this year. Obviously, one would assume that they will remain professional and continue playing basketball at a high level, but incidents like this can definitely affect the locker room.