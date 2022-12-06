Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks aren't on the best terms right now after the star, and the head coach reportedly got into it. The Atlanta Hawks started this season very well, becoming one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Now, they're still a top-4 team in the East, but with a 13-11 record, they're not convincing fans of being an actual contender. Trae tried to downplay this situation, saying it's normal that he and Nate McMillan don't agree all the time, but this altercation has opened the door for others that were unknown until now.

Young reportedly holds too much power within the organization, which might be becoming a problem for those who dare to say something different to him, including McMillan.

NBA Insider Reveals How Much Power Trae Young Holds Within The Hawks Organization

According to Sam Amick (via Redditor "lopea182"), Trae has high connections within the team, which has given him a big advantage over people there. Amick claims that he's close with the son of the team's owner, and he often takes advantage of that. Many hope that the situation with McMillan can help people learn how things work for the Hawks.

It’s nothing unfixable. It’s not the toxic level, but it’s not good. Trae — and the way that he handles his powers — he’s got a lot of juice in that franchise, and a lot of people internally are trying to get the word out that he’s got a little too much juice. I think it’s well past the front office. Part of it is ownership; Tony Ressler owns that team. Nick Ressler, his son, has a lot of power and is very closely tied in with Trae. Perception-wise, there are some folks who feel like that’s part of the reason that Trae feels as empowered as he does. If you’re operating above your “superiors” and going straight to the ownership side, you’re gonna move a little bit differently. When we decided to go with this story, for me, it was one of those where there were people — and we spoke to a lot of people on this one — where you wonder, “are some of them gonna be pissed that this got out? Are some of them gonna be happy that this got out?” And this was one of those where some folks were probably happy that it got out because they’re running out of other ways to send the message to Trae “Could you please tweak your operation here?”

This is a bold claim about one of the best players in the league. Trae is the heart and soul of this team, and even though players would reportedly back Nate McMillan in a locker room war, the front office appears to be on Trae's side. Time will tell how this situation develops, but these are some serious accusations.

