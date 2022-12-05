Skip to main content

NBA Insider Claims That Atlanta Hawks Players Would Back Nate McMillan In Conflict With Trae Young If They Had To Pick

mcmillan hawks players

Trae Young is one of the best talents in the league, and there is no doubt that he's already impressive given that he's only 24 years old. He has been to the Eastern Conference Finals with the Atlanta Hawks already, and he has a chance to get even further this year due to the team adding Dejounte Murray in the summer.

Though a lot of the talk about Trae Young is usually about his performances, that was not the case recently. It was reported that Trae Young and Nate McMillan had an altercation, which led Young to skip the Atlanta Hawks' latest game against the Denver Nuggets.

Recently, NBA insider Sam Amick has claimed that if the Hawks players had to pick sides between Trae Young and Nate McMillan in this argument, they would side with Nate McMillan. (34:34)

Raja Bell: Is there any sense of where the team falls on this? I saw something similar with [Zach Wilson] and then he came out with the media and got really combative, and you started to see when they put Mike White in that the team didn’t really have his [Wilson’s] back. There are situations that I’ve been in where a player is stepping up and acting a way towards a coach that is kinda a reflection on the way the team feels about the coach, and there are other situations where a player will act like that and the rest of teammates are like, “Nah, we don’t fuck with that.”

Sam Amick: I think the answer’s pretty clear that the players — if they were picking sides on this — to be honest with you, they’d be on Nate’s side.

Obviously, this comes as a bit of a surprise, as a lot of players would back the superstar in this situation. However, if the locker room would be united in backing Nate McMillan, it is quite likely that Trae Young's conduct may have been the issue.

It remains to be seen if this incident will affect the team's performance in the future. Hopefully, they are able to get past this issue and focus on winning a championship for the city of Atlanta, which is one of Trae Young's goals.

Trae Young Is Ready To Move Past The Incident With Nate McMillan

Though this may be a trending topic of discussion right now, it seems as though Trae Young is ready to move on from the incident. He recently claimed that it was unfortunate that this private situation got "out to the public", and added that he is going to "focus on basketball".

“I mean, it was just a situation. I mean, we’re all grown men here. And there’s sometimes we don’t always agree… and it’s unfortunate that private situations and private conversations get out to the public. But I guess that’s what the world we live in now. But um, yeah, I’m just gonna just focus on basketball and focus on helping my team win. And that’s what I got to be focusing on."

Hopefully, this issue between Trae Young and Nate McMillan won't linger for long. Generally, it is best to sort things out as soon as possible and move to focus on the basketball being played by the team.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently 13-10 and 4th in the Eastern Conference. They did manage to beat the Denver Nuggets without Trae Young's presence. Hopefully, they are able to figure everything out and become a solid playoff team this year.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

mcmillan hawks players
NBA Media

NBA Insider Claims That Atlanta Hawks Players Would Back Nate McMillan In Conflict With Trae Young If They Had To Pick

By Lee Tran
Every NBA Franchise's Total Followers On Instagram
NBA Media

Every NBA Franchise's Total Followers On Instagram

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
bob myers iguodala
NBA Media

Bob Myers Claims Trading For Andre Iguodala Was A "Transformational Moment" For Golden State Warriors Dynasty

By Lee Tran
Former Bulls Player Reveals How Michael Jordan Had 10 Security Guards Around Him When 2,500 People Wanted To See The GOAT: "Came Out Of Nowhere Like They Were Secret Service."
NBA Media

Former Bulls Player Reveals How Michael Jordan Had 10 Security Guards Around Him When 2,500 People Wanted To See The GOAT: "Came Out Of Nowhere Like They Were Secret Service."

By Divij Kulkarni
3 Players The Atlanta Hawks Could Trade This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Players The Atlanta Hawks Could Trade This Season

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James And Kyle Kuzma Showed Each Other Some Love On Instagram After The Lakers Beat The Wizards
NBA Media

LeBron James And Kyle Kuzma Showed Each Other Some Love On Instagram After The Lakers Beat The Wizards

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving Is No Longer With Nike, Says Shams Charania
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Is No Longer With Nike, Says Shams Charania

By Divij Kulkarni
hawks mcmillan
NBA Media

Trae Young Downplays Conflict With Nate McMillan: "Sometimes We Don't Always Agree..."

By Lee Tran
Kyrie Irving's First Reaction After His Nike Contract Was Terminated
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving's First Reaction After His Nike Contract Was Terminated

By Divij Kulkarni
Jordan Poole Claims He Gets Guarded Just Like Stephen Curry Does
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Claims He Gets Guarded Just Like Stephen Curry Does

By Divij Kulkarni
Former Laker Says Anthony Davis Could Be The Greatest Player Ever If He Had Giannis Antetokounmpo's Mindset
NBA Media

Former Laker Says Anthony Davis Could Be The Greatest Player Ever If He Had Giannis Antetokounmpo's Mindset

By Divij Kulkarni
Ja Morant
NBA Media

Ja Morant Is In Line To Get A Signature Shoe At Nike, Says Shams Charania

By Lee Tran
Tim Duncan Shows Up At The Spurs Game And NBA Fans Are Delighted
NBA Media

Tim Duncan Shows Up At The Spurs Game And NBA Fans Are Delighted

By Divij Kulkarni
Steve Kerr Revealed How The Word "Houston" Helped Him Become A Great Free Throw Shooter
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Revealed How The Word "Houston" Helped Him Become A Great Free Throw Shooter

By Divij Kulkarni
Isiah Thomas Once Admitted What Amazed Him The Most About Michael Jordan: "The Thing I Wasn't Able To Do, The Thing Magic Wasn't Able To Do"
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Once Admitted What Amazed Him The Most About Michael Jordan: "The Thing I Wasn't Able To Do, The Thing Magic Wasn't Able To Do"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian
NBA Media

NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian

By Gautam Varier