NBA Insiders Reveal Warriors Players Will Decide When It's Okay For Draymond Green To Come Back To The Team: "It's Really Gonna Be Up To The Players On When Draymond Returns, And How Much He's Around."

Draymond Green has always been known as a physical and aggressive player in terms of his defensive playstyle, and there's no doubt that he's known as a player that does the dirty work on the court for the Golden State Warriors. He is also a player that is regarded as hotheaded, and some of that was on display during a recent incident with Jordan Poole, where he ended up punching the young guard in the face.

There is no doubt that this situation has affected the Golden State Warriors locker room. In fact, it was previously reported that Draymond Green has lost the trust of his Warriors teammates.

There’s a painful premise that Myers laid bare with his remarks: Green, a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest Warriors players who ever lived, has lost the trust and respect of his teammates and must now begin the process of earning it back. There’s just no way of denying the profound and harsh truth behind what he said. Yet even beyond all the nuanced context that comes with Green and his complicated relationship with the Warriors, there was an uncomfortable reality of this scuffle that simply can’t be ignored. Green, who is nearly a decade older than Poole and listed as 36 pounds heavier, chose to swing on his much younger and much smaller teammate in a way that was seen internally as wildly unjustified. There is, it seems, a universal agreement on that much.

Due to this breach of trust, some people have suggested that Draymond Green would not be able to return to the team. It seems as though we have received an update on that situation.

Whether Draymond Green Will Return To The Warriors Depends On Their Players

On a recent episode of The Lowe Post podcast, NBA insiders Zach Lowe and Kendra Andrews revealed that the decision on when Draymond Green will return to the team and "how much he's around" rests with the players. (55:51)

Zach Lowe: “Kevon Looney spoke after a preseason game where Jordan Poole played amazingly, and was pretty blunt about how Draymond needs to win back the trust of the team going forward. He’s away from the team. I don’t know really if this is a suspension or not, if it counts as that until he misses a real game. But he’s away from the team, and from what I understand will be away from the team until the players decide it’s time for him to come back.” Kendra Andrews: “The Warriors are really taking his lead in how they want to handle this ... it’s really gonna be up to the players on when Draymond returns, and how much he’s around. And Jordan is at the very top of that.”

It remains to be seen when the Golden State Warriors players decide that it is okay for Draymond Green to rejoin them. It is clear that the forward's actions were unacceptable, and it seems as though the locker room is clearly upset right now.

Hopefully, we see some sort of reconciliation between Draymond Green and the other Warriors players. Though he is clearly a good player, it is clear that him punching Jordan Poole is not being taken lightly just due to his prowess on the court.