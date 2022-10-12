Skip to main content

NBA Insiders Reveal Warriors Players Will Decide When It's Okay For Draymond Green To Come Back To The Team: "It's Really Gonna Be Up To The Players On When Draymond Returns, And How Much He's Around."

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
draymond green players

Draymond Green has always been known as a physical and aggressive player in terms of his defensive playstyle, and there's no doubt that he's known as a player that does the dirty work on the court for the Golden State Warriors. He is also a player that is regarded as hotheaded, and some of that was on display during a recent incident with Jordan Poole, where he ended up punching the young guard in the face.

There is no doubt that this situation has affected the Golden State Warriors locker room. In fact, it was previously reported that Draymond Green has lost the trust of his Warriors teammates.

There’s a painful premise that Myers laid bare with his remarks: Green, a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest Warriors players who ever lived, has lost the trust and respect of his teammates and must now begin the process of earning it back. There’s just no way of denying the profound and harsh truth behind what he said.

Yet even beyond all the nuanced context that comes with Green and his complicated relationship with the Warriors, there was an uncomfortable reality of this scuffle that simply can’t be ignored. Green, who is nearly a decade older than Poole and listed as 36 pounds heavier, chose to swing on his much younger and much smaller teammate in a way that was seen internally as wildly unjustified. There is, it seems, a universal agreement on that much.

Due to this breach of trust, some people have suggested that Draymond Green would not be able to return to the team. It seems as though we have received an update on that situation.

Whether Draymond Green Will Return To The Warriors Depends On Their Players

On a recent episode of The Lowe Post podcast, NBA insiders Zach Lowe and Kendra Andrews revealed that the decision on when Draymond Green will return to the team and "how much he's around" rests with the players. (55:51)

Zach Lowe: “Kevon Looney spoke after a preseason game where Jordan Poole played amazingly, and was pretty blunt about how Draymond needs to win back the trust of the team going forward. He’s away from the team. I don’t know really if this is a suspension or not, if it counts as that until he misses a real game. But he’s away from the team, and from what I understand will be away from the team until the players decide it’s time for him to come back.”

Kendra Andrews: “The Warriors are really taking his lead in how they want to handle this ... it’s really gonna be up to the players on when Draymond returns, and how much he’s around. And Jordan is at the very top of that.”

It remains to be seen when the Golden State Warriors players decide that it is okay for Draymond Green to rejoin them. It is clear that the forward's actions were unacceptable, and it seems as though the locker room is clearly upset right now.

Hopefully, we see some sort of reconciliation between Draymond Green and the other Warriors players. Though he is clearly a good player, it is clear that him punching Jordan Poole is not being taken lightly just due to his prowess on the court.

YOU MAY LIKE

draymond green players
NBA Media

NBA Insiders Reveal Warriors Players Will Decide When It's Okay For Draymond Green To Come Back To The Team: "It's Really Gonna Be Up To The Players On When Draymond Returns, And How Much He's Around."

By Lee Tran
Kevin Garnett Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Denver To Team Up With Nikola Jokic: "I Wanna See Them Run The Pick-And-Roll From The Top Of The Key"
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Denver To Team Up With Nikola Jokic: "I Wanna See Them Run The Pick-And-Roll From The Top Of The Key"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Reveals How Stephen Curry Helped The Warriors After The Draymond Green Incident With Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Reveals How Stephen Curry Helped The Warriors After The Draymond Green Incident With Jordan Poole

By Gautam Varier
Coach K Once Revealed He Was The First Coach To Ask Kobe Bryant To Take More Shots During Team USA Practice: "Can You Please Shoot The Freaking Ball?"
NBA Media

Coach K Once Revealed He Was The First Coach To Ask Kobe Bryant To Take More Shots During Team USA Practice: "Can You Please Shoot The Freaking Ball?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dwyane Wade On The Debate Between The 1992 Dream Team vs. 2008 Redeem Team And 2012 Team USA: "They Got Michael Jordan. Well, They Had Kevin Durant, But We Had Kobe."
NBA Media

Dwyane Wade On The Debate Between The 1992 Dream Team vs. 2008 Redeem Team And 2012 Team USA: "They Got Michael Jordan. Well, They Had Kevin Durant, But We Had Kobe."

By Orlando Silva
lakers free agents
NBA

5 Best Free Agents For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now

By Lee Tran
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals His Ideal Amount Of Playing Time Next Season: "48 Minutes."

By Lee Tran
Carmelo Anthony
NBA Media

Carmelo Anthony's Trainer Thinks Forward Could Help Many Teams Next Season: "Melo Is Ready, He's Been Ready..."

By Lee Tran
dame duos
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Wants To See Damian Lillard Playing With Anthony Davis Or Nikola Jokic: "I Wanna See Him With Jokic, And They Running The Pick And Roll From Top Of The Key."

By Orlando Silva
Patrick Beverley Downplays Playing For The Clippers While Saying He's Excited To Be A Laker: "I'm In A Situation Where My Locker Is Next To LeBron James."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Downplays Playing For The Clippers While Saying He's Excited To Be A Laker: "I'm In A Situation Where My Locker Is Next To LeBron James."

By Orlando Silva
Who Deserves A Max Contract The Most Between Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, And Andrew Wiggins?
NBA

Who Deserves A Max Contract The Most Between Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, And Andrew Wiggins?

By Eddie Bitar
Steve Nash Says Ben Simmons Isn't At His Best Level Just Yet: "We Got To Be Patient With Him."
NBA Media

Steve Nash Says Ben Simmons Isn't At His Best Level Just Yet: "We Got To Be Patient With Him."

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Garnett Went Off After Paul Pierce Suggested Stephen Curry Isn't Top 10 All-Time: "This Man Has Changed The Game. He Made Every Guard Think They Got Range."
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Went Off After Paul Pierce Suggested Stephen Curry Isn't Top 10 All-Time: "This Man Has Changed The Game. He Made Every Guard Think They Got Range."

By Divij Kulkarni
Jalen Rose Says There Are Only 3 Players He Wouldn't Trade For Victor Wembanyama: "Giannis And The Joker... And Luka.”
NBA Media

Jalen Rose Says There Are Only 3 Players He Wouldn't Trade For Victor Wembanyama: "Giannis And The Joker... And Luka.”

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant's Message To Ben Simmons On Being Confident: "Go Be Aggressive. Who Gives A Sh*t If You Miss It?"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant's Message To Ben Simmons On Being Confident: "Go Be Aggressive. Who Gives A Sh*t If You Miss It?"

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To James Harden's Offseason Transformation: "Damn Y'all Know That's Ring Season"
NBA Media

James Harden Says He Doesn't Care About Scoring 20 Points As Long As His Team Is Winning: "The Numbers Don’t Really Mean Anything, Individually.”

By Nico Martinez