NBA Reporter Blasts Celtics For Allowing Nets To Interview Ime Udoka: "Celtics Turned Their Backs On Those Employees Whom They Said They'd Protect."

The Brooklyn Nets decided to part ways with Steve Nash on Tuesday, ending their partnership after two seasons where Nash only won one playoff series. The team is now in the search of a new head coach and as soon as Nash's news was revealed, a couple of candidates popped up.

Among the favorites to take over in Brooklyn, we could find Ime Udoka, who actually was reported as the front-runner for the job and some even said it was a matter of time before he became the Nets' new head coach. However, Sean Marks said that the team hasn't made an official decision on this yet.

However, the fact that Udoka was considered for this job didn't sit well with a lot of people. After taking the Boston Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals in his first season with the team, the coach is now suspended after having an improper relationship with a female staffer. 

Kelsey Russo of The Athletic is one of the many people upset with this report, as she believes the Nets are doing something wrong considering Udoka for the job, while also blasting the Celtics for allowing another team to interview a coach they suspended for an entire year. 

The same team that said it supported its female staff members a month ago permitted the Nets to interview Udoka. By declining Brooklyn’s request, Boston could have ensured the one-year suspension was in place. Instead, the Celtics turned their backs on those very employees whom they said they’d protect.

If the hiring does go through and Udoka once again has to answer questions in a news conference, how could it affect the female staffer involved? She could have to relive all of this and worry about the possible risk of being identified.

This is a complex situation for everybody involved. Fans and other analysts have criticized the possibility of Udoka getting a new job in the NBA, regardless of his past ties with the Nets, Kevin Durant and even Ben Simmons. 

The team is yet to finish the search for a new head coach and until that happens, we can't say what's next for them. Besides Udoka, Quin Snyder was also mentioned among the candidates to take over at Barclays Center. 

