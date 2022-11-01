Skip to main content

Steve Nash Released A Heartfelt Statement After Leaving The Brooklyn Nets: "It Was An Amazing Experience With Many Challenges"

Steve Nash Released A Heartfelt Statement After Leaving The Brooklyn Nets: "It Was An Amazing Experience With Many Challenges"

Steve Nash's firing from the Brooklyn Nets came in the form of a Woj Bomb on Tuesday. It led to a lot of reactions from fans across the league, with many having different takes on the situation. But despite many fans questioning his abilities as a Head Coach, Nash remains one of the most universally loved figures in the NBA. 

The former two-time MVP became the Head Coach of the Nets in 2020, taking over a team with aspirations of winning a championship. A lot of reasons, many out of his control, have stopped Nash from helping achieve that for the franchise, and it has now cost him the job. But while a lot of people in his position might be bitter about the way it all worked out, Nash has been classy even after his departure. 

Steve Nash Shared A Wholesome Statement After His Firing From The Brooklyn Nets

Maybe in the future, Nash will take the time to speak his mind about some of the issues that have gone on with the Nets, but for now, he is keeping them to himself. Releasing a statement on Twitter, Nash spoke about the fact that he was leaving but took the time to thank a lot of people and spread positivity while doing so. 

"Thank you, Brooklyn. A very heartfelt thanks to Joe and Clara Tsai along with Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets. It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I’m incredibly grateful for.

“It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office every day. I’m especially grateful to my coaching staff and video room who are a talented group with so much character and professionalism.

“Lastly, thanks to Brooklyn and the passionate fans who support this team. Family first and my family has found a home here and LOVES being a part of this beautiful community. I wish the Nets all the success in the world and the Nash’s will be rooting for our team as they turn this season around.”

This is a classy statement from Nash and one that reflects well on him. While his future in the league remains an uncertain one, there is no doubt that the NBA will always have a place for one of its best-ever players. As far as the Nets are concerned, they now have some more immediate things to deal with without Nash. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Steve Nash Released A Heartfelt Statement After Leaving The Brooklyn Nets: "It Was An Amazing Experience With Many Challenges"
NBA Media

Steve Nash Released A Heartfelt Statement After Leaving The Brooklyn Nets: "It Was An Amazing Experience With Many Challenges"

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen A. Smith Urges The Brooklyn Nets To Get Ime Udoka Or Mark Jackson As Their Next Head Coach
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Urges The Brooklyn Nets To Get Ime Udoka Or Mark Jackson As Their Next Head Coach

By Divij Kulkarni
trae young halloween
NBA Media

Video: Trae Young Wears Black Panther Costume For Halloween

By Lee Tran
Ime Udoka Has Emerged As The Likely Next Head Coach For The Brooklyn Nets After Steve Nash Was Fired
NBA Media

Ime Udoka Has Emerged As The Likely Next Head Coach For The Brooklyn Nets After Steve Nash Was Fired

By Divij Kulkarni
Jordan Clarkson's Halloween Costume As Edward Scissorhands Went Viral
NBA Media

Jordan Clarkson's Halloween Costume As Edward Scissorhands Went Viral

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Myles Turner Pushing To Be Traded To The Lakers: "First Time Someone Requested A Trade On A Podcast"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Myles Turner Pushing To Be Traded To The Lakers: "First Time Someone Requested A Trade On A Podcast"

By Divij Kulkarni
The 10 Best NBA Players That LeBron James Beat In The NBA Finals
NBA

The 10 Best NBA Players That LeBron James Beat In The NBA Finals

By Nick Mac
Patrick Beverley Says Barbers Disrespectfully Charge NBA Players A Lot For Haircuts: 15K Per Year Is Too Much
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Says Barbers Disrespectfully Charge NBA Players A Lot For Haircuts: 15K Per Year Is Too Much

By Gautam Varier
5 Trades That Could Reshape The Brooklyn Nets And Create A Championship Squad
NBA

5 Trades That Could Reshape The Brooklyn Nets And Create A Championship Squad

By Eddie Bitar
NBA Fans React To The Brooklyn Nets Firing Steve Nash: "It Was Always Going To Happen"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Brooklyn Nets Firing Steve Nash: "It Was Always Going To Happen"

By Divij Kulkarni
Richard Jefferson Explains Why 2004 Team USA Was A 'Recipe For Disaster'
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Explains Why 2004 Team USA Was A 'Recipe For Disaster'

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Eric Gordon Clapped Back At A Reporter Who Endlessly Criticized The Rockets For Running Clutch Plays For Him: "What's So F**kin Funny?"
NBA Media

Eric Gordon Clapped Back At A Reporter Who Endlessly Criticized The Rockets For Running Clutch Plays For Him: "What's So F**kin Funny?"

By Divij Kulkarni
Brooklyn Nets Have Fired Steve Nash, Says Adrian Wojnarowski
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets Have Fired Steve Nash, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Divij Kulkarni
Toronto Raptors All-Time Leaders In Major Stat Categories
NBA

Toronto Raptors All-Time Leaders In Major Stat Categories

By Kyle Daubs
Kevin Durant Hilariously Corrected A Reporter Who Said He Had 34 Points Against The Pacers
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Hilariously Corrected A Reporter Who Said He Had 34 Points Against The Pacers

By Gautam Varier
Steve Nash’s Shocking Statement After Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Comments
NBA Media

Steve Nash’s Shocking Statement After Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Comments

By Aikansh Chaudhary