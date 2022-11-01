Steve Nash Released A Heartfelt Statement After Leaving The Brooklyn Nets: "It Was An Amazing Experience With Many Challenges"

Credit: Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports

Steve Nash's firing from the Brooklyn Nets came in the form of a Woj Bomb on Tuesday. It led to a lot of reactions from fans across the league, with many having different takes on the situation. But despite many fans questioning his abilities as a Head Coach, Nash remains one of the most universally loved figures in the NBA.

The former two-time MVP became the Head Coach of the Nets in 2020, taking over a team with aspirations of winning a championship. A lot of reasons, many out of his control, have stopped Nash from helping achieve that for the franchise, and it has now cost him the job. But while a lot of people in his position might be bitter about the way it all worked out, Nash has been classy even after his departure.

Steve Nash Shared A Wholesome Statement After His Firing From The Brooklyn Nets

Maybe in the future, Nash will take the time to speak his mind about some of the issues that have gone on with the Nets, but for now, he is keeping them to himself. Releasing a statement on Twitter, Nash spoke about the fact that he was leaving but took the time to thank a lot of people and spread positivity while doing so.

"Thank you, Brooklyn. A very heartfelt thanks to Joe and Clara Tsai along with Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets. It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I’m incredibly grateful for.

“It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office every day. I’m especially grateful to my coaching staff and video room who are a talented group with so much character and professionalism.

“Lastly, thanks to Brooklyn and the passionate fans who support this team. Family first and my family has found a home here and LOVES being a part of this beautiful community. I wish the Nets all the success in the world and the Nash’s will be rooting for our team as they turn this season around.”

This is a classy statement from Nash and one that reflects well on him. While his future in the league remains an uncertain one, there is no doubt that the NBA will always have a place for one of its best-ever players. As far as the Nets are concerned, they now have some more immediate things to deal with without Nash.