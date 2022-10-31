NBA Rumors: College Coaches Think Bronny James Might Not Be NBA Ready For "Two Or Three Years"

Credit: Ken Papes/USA Today Sports

Bronny James is the son of legendary superstar LeBron James, currently enrolled at Sierra Canyon High School. He is currently a four-star recruit, and a lot of people believe that he will become a solid NBA player.

However, it seems as though Bronny James may need some time to develop at the college level if he is to become an NBA-ready prospect. A recent report from Dana O'Neil of The Athletic revealed that "most coaches and scouts" that have spoken to him revealed that Bronny James might not be ready to enter the league even "after two or even three years".

“Most coaches and scouts who spoke to The Athletic say Bronny might not be NBA-ready after two or even three years,” O’Neil wrote. “He might develop into an NBA player, but the consensus is that it will take time. They say he needs reps against other high-caliber players to succeed, to fail, to adjust, to grow. That was how Jalen Brunson (Villanova), Corey Kispert (Gonzaga), Malcolm Brogdon (Virginia), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas) and many others got to the NBA, but they question whether that pathway would sit well with Bronny and his family.”

Obviously, Bronny James is a good player, but not the best of the best among high school basketball prospects. Thus, it makes sense that he may need some time to develop his skills and grow as a player before entering the league.

Bronny James Can Do A Little Bit Of Everything On The Court

Bronny James is a player that doesn't necessarily have a superstar ceiling, but he is a player that can do a little bit of everything. Thaddeus Young previously noted that Bronny is "solid", and spoke a little bit about Bronny James' versatile game.

At this year’s in-person evaluation season, which just ended this week, college coaches saw a different side of Bronny, who has often played a supporting role on his high school and travel-ball teams. Over the last few months, the Strive for Greatness roster perpetually churned, the team rarely won and Bronny was left to carry his team — a role that is familiar in the household. “He’s solid as hell,” said Thaddeus Young, who just finished his 15th N.B.A. season and sponsored a team that played Strive for Greatness, an assessment that was largely echoed by college coaches and N.B.A. scouts. “Obviously, probably not the elite of the elite. But he’s athletic, he’s strong, he plays defense, he can shoot the ball well, he can run the point guard position, he can play off ball.” “I love his game,” Young added.

There is no question that Bronny James is someone who has a natural sense for the game and makes the game easier for his teammates due to his versatility. If he continues to develop his skillset, he can eventually become a solid 3 and D point guard in the league. Some people have suggested that he will be a late first-round or early second-round pick when he does get drafted.

Hopefully, we see Bronny James make the league in the future, and perhaps even play with LeBron James. That would be amazing for fans, but we'll have to wait to find out whether it will happen in the future.