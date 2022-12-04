NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan And Zach LaVine Are 'Untouchable' For Chicago Bulls

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls aren't in a good position right now, struggling to get wins in a season where they looked ready to improve what they did last year. With DeMar DeRozan coming back, Zach LaVine finally getting some playoffs experience, and Nikola Vucevic ready to help them, this team looked like a serious threat in the East.

However, things haven't gone that good for the six-time NBA champions, and many people think it's time to maybe make some changes and see what they can get in return for some of their stars. Right now, there are three players the Bulls could trade to try to improve their roster.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with a move for two of their stars in a Russell Westbrook deal, but the other part of their Big 3 could also land in Southern California under the right circumstances.

DeMar DeRozan And Zach LaVine Are 'Untouchable' For Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are attractive targets for everybody around the league, but the Bulls aren't giving up on their star duo just yet. According to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, they have deemed DeRozan and LaVine 'untouchable' if anybody comes asking about them.

The Heat and Bulls are in a similar predicament, laden with expensive rosters and high expectations and currently on course to miss the postseason. But with stars that league sources say they've deemed untouchable — Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo for the Heat, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan for the Bulls — and role players with outsized contracts — Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro for the Heat, Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic for the Bulls — their flexibility to make a meaningful addition appears limited. One league source said the Heat are willing to move Kyle Lowry, but at 37, and with another year left on a three-year $85 million deal, it’s hard to identify a team that would take him on and provide the Heat with an upgrade.

The Bulls did something good last season and they hope to repeat and improve that performance. However, that won't be easy, especially with this ongoing situation. They need to step up if they want to have a chance to compete in the playoffs. Teams like the Nets and Sixers have done it, but the Bulls appear to be having a harder time finding their rhythm.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.