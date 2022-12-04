3 Players The Chicago Bulls Could Trade This Season

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Chicago Bulls are nowhere close to where they want to be this season. While they propped up impressive wins against potential playoff and title contenders teams in the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, they also faltered against sides they could have pipped, resulting in a 9-13 run so far.

It's not surprising that the team finds itself right in the middle of trade speculations that go as far as doing away with their key names responsible for taking them to the postseason.

DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic are names doing the rounds on the trade block, although it's all theories and possibilities. However, there is every chance the Bulls may look to go into a rebuild. The latest bit of news doing the rounds was Alex Caruso's conversation with Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr, which sparked rumors of the guard switching teams.

All things considered, the December 15 trade date gives Chicago a chance to upgrade its roster. Whether they decide to add an All-Star by shipping away some of their roster pieces or pull off a trade for the ages remains to be seen. On that note, we take a look at the three players the Bulls can trade this season.

Nikola Vucevic

One of the names constantly popping up in Chicago's trade news and rumors is their center, Nikola Vucevic. It's not been a great season for the Montenegro star, as he averages 16.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. His rather average run was further scrutinized when he missed two free throws against the Orlando Magic that had fans fuming.

Vucevic is on his final year contract with the Bulls for $22 million, and the rumor mills have already been churning. He was reportedly discussed in internal talks between Chicago and the Los Angeles Lakers along with DeMar DeRozan.

There's no doubt that front offices pay close attention to players on expiring contracts. And the Lakers could land him for a steal, although he does little in terms of rim protection. But he is a reliable shooter and is a plus passer benefiting Los Angeles.

His offensive skill sets make up for the defensive flaws, but with the Lakers and their penchant for big names, this is a deal that may just come through.

DeMar DeRozan

If the Bulls decide to ship their best player, and if he ends up in Los Angeles, the whole "DeRozan for the Lakers" will be the storyline for the remainder of the season.

The forward was supposed to be playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis if not for Rob Pelinka pulling the trigger to land Russell Westbrook instead, thanks to the deal going south. But again, speculations were rife that the Lakers had a discussion that involved DeRozan and Vucevic.

Earlier, Bill Simmons' proposed a trade idea that would see the duo come to LA in exchange for Westbrook and the two draft picks. Ideally, the deal would have to be worked out financially now that Westbrook picked up his $47 million player option.

DeRozan has $27 million for this season and is contracted for the next year as well. His and Vucevic's salary comes close to matching Westbrook's value that's further sweetened by adding picks to the deal. The LA man has been in good touch averaging 25.8 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds this season. Should the Lakers get him, it will undoubtedly elevate them to title contenders.

Coby White

Coby White is the perfect trade candidate the Bulls have at their disposal. His declining role suggests that he's not part of the team's long-term plans, and per HoopsHype, he will be eligible for a $9.9 million qualifying deal and restricted free agency come summer.

Ideally, a team like the San Antonio Spurs or the Houston Rockets, or even the Oklahoma City Thunder, for that matter, can benefit from having White in their ranks.

These are some of the teams that have gone into a rebuild, and the guard can be looked at as their potential come-off-the-bench-and-score option. His playmaking will benefit sides that are young and learning quickly. The Bulls can also throw him in as part of a package deal if needed.

Player Salaries via HoopsHype.