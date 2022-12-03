Skip to main content

Steve Kerr Boldly Tries To Recruit Alex Caruso To Warriors After Bulls Game

Did Steve Kerr just try to recruit Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso to join the Golden State Warriors?

At least, that's what it looked like when the two were seen talking for an extended period of time after the Warriors recorded a 119-111 win at the Chase Center on Friday.

A clip of Kerr talking to Caruso did the rounds on social media, and those who could do a fairly good job lip-reading were convinced that he was trying to recruit the guard to suit up with the Warriors. They zeroed in on the phrase“I’d love to have you, man”. 

Caruso has struggled offensively this season, and he could only muster up 2 points and 6 assists against the Warriors after playing for 28 minutes. However, he will be seen as a solid fit alongside Draymond Green and the Warriors due to his defensive prowess.

NBA Fans React To Steve Kerr Reportedly Trying To Recruit Alex Caruso

As the video and the deciphered phrase went viral, fans from both camps shared their two cents on the clip.

While some felt it was tampering on Kerr's part, one segment thought the phrase could have meant anything and not necessarily suiting up for Golden State.

Oh snap, tampering

Is this tampering or no because he isn’t a free agent?

Caruso on the warriors would be crazy tho

His on/off ball defense will replace what they’re missing from losing Gary Payton II..Caruso also doesn’t need the ball to be effective..he’s a good shooter and solid playmaker..he’d be a perfect fit for GSW

Caruso to the warriors before trade deadline

The only fair punishment for this tampering is to make the warriors give curry to the lakers for free

Caruso coming back to the Lakers

It could also be for him wanting him on Team USA for the Olympics

I ain’t gone lie… Jordan Poole with Alex of the bench is kinda crazy

"I've played with MJ and to me you are the best Bull ever!"

Both teams haven't necessarily hit the straps this season. While the Warriors wobbled before getting some traction in their campaign, the Bulls have struggled and are now 9-13. They have been the topic of some blockbuster trade speculations, but only time will tell if they pull the trigger and blow up their season with some massive changes rung in.

