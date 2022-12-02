5 Best Trade Scenarios For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in basketball. Over the last few seasons though, they have become the target of criticism and almost a laughing stock in the NBA. After winning the NBA championship in 2020, things have gone downhill for Los Angeles. With the talent of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers were unable to get out of the first round of the playoffs against the Suns in 2021. In 2022, they added Russell Westbrook to form a seemingly formidable Big 3. That would not be the case as the Lakers would miss the playoffs altogether with so many questions to be answered.

The 2022-23 season has been an up-and-down start for the Lakers so far. They currently sit at 8-12 on the season after getting off to a horrendous 2-10 start. Anthony Davis has turned back the clock amid injuries to LeBron James and helped Los Angeles win 5 out of their last 7 games. James has returned to the court and Russell Westbrook has begun to thrive in his new role off the bench. However, the Lakers appear to be one big move away from being legitimate title contenders once again. Below are the 5 best trade scenarios that we feel could catapult them to that status back on top of the NBA.

Here are the 5 best trade scenarios for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

Lakers Land Former Player And Young Shooter

Trade Details: Russell Westbrook For D’Angelo Russell, Jaylen Nowell

Without having to attach their two draft picks to Russell Westbrook, the Lakers could find a trade partner with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota has 2 young players who could turn things around with a chance a different opportunity in Los Angeles. This deal would see the Lakers improve immediately without losing draft picks which is the ideal situation for them. Back in 2016 and 2017, D’Angelo Russell was the starting point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers. After a move out of town to the Brooklyn Nets, Russell has had an up-and-down few seasons which include an All-Star selection in 2019. Russell is currently in his 3rd full season as a member of the Timberwolves and the team has struggled a bit to make their new-look lineup work. Russell’s numbers are down a bit from the last 2 seasons but are trending in the right direction. Minnesota could be looking to offload Russell and a spot with his former team would be perfect, especially under the tutelage of LeBron James.

The other piece of this trade would be shooting guard Jaylen Nowell. He is currently putting up career-highs across the board in his 4th season and becoming much more of an asset on the court. Although his and Russell’s shooting numbers are down and the Lakers need shooters, the way that each of them works in the pick-and-roll is what will be the main attraction for their acquisition. Nowell brings a physical toughness that the Lakers seem to lack and depth off the bench they so desperately need.

As for Westbrook, I am sure he would welcome this trade with open arms. What better way to prove these last 2 seasons are not on him than to be handed the starting job in Minnesota? He would bring a quicker pace to a lineup that needs an energy boost every so often on the floor and he would be working with 2 very legitimate big men in Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. The pressure to be a scorer would be way less than in Los Angeles as Westbrook would concede those duties to Anthony Edwards and Towns. This trade would be perfect for all parties involved.

Lakers Land Playmaker And Shooter

Trade Details: Russell Westbrook, 2027 First-Round Pick, 2029 First-Round Pick For Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson

In this scenario, the Lakers are finally willing to offload the 2027 and 2029 draft picks they have been clinging to for dear life. In this trade with Utah, both parties come out happy. The Jazz will get to continue to tank for Victor Wembanyama and the Lakers will get better and contend right away. With the arrival of Mike Conley, the Lakers get a veteran playmaking guard who can shoot and score when he needs to but is a playmaker first. He is the perfect fit next to James and Davis who can work without the ball more so than they do right now.

The next piece to this trade, Jordan Clarkson, is yet another player who got their start with the Lakers making a return to the City Of Angels. After 3 seasons as one of the best bench players in the NBA, Clarkson has started all 24 games for the Jazz this season. He is thriving in that role with a career-high 19.5 PPG and 4.9 APG. Clarkson would immediately impact the Lakers with his ability to score, shoot, and create for himself.

As for Westbrook, he heads into a less-than-ideal situation with the Jazz. After a hot start, it is clear that the Jazz are trending toward tanking for Victor Wembanyama and have fallen off a cliff since the season began. This would clearly be a situation where Westbrook would leave after the season and test his value in the open market. He could be a great mentor for the younger members of the Jazz as they go through the hardships of a bad season and help them understand what it takes to turn things around in this league.

Lakers Land Two Players From The Miami Heat

Trade Details: Russell Westbrook, Troy Brown, 2027 First-Round Pick For Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson

The next trade for the Lakers would be ideal for all parties and includes the Miami Heat. The Lakers would get 2 things they desperately need in the acquisition of Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. With Lowry, the Lakers get a veteran playmaking point guard who wants nothing more than to win and contend for a title once again. The scoring load can be handled by James and Davis while Lowry can focus on setting his teammates up for success like he has grown accustomed to in South Beach.

Duncan Robinson would give the Lakers some shooting from the outside that they haven’t really had in 3 years. Robinson has been in and out of the lineup in Miami and this move would give him a more stable role off the bench for the Lakers. Robinson has been forced to play outside his rhythm so far in Miami this season and is shooting a career-low 31.5% from three. However, a move to Los Angeles that includes a playmaker like Lowry and an already-established LeBron would work wonders for Robinson. If he can once again utilize his off-ball movement with Los Angeles, he can once again become a premier three-point shooter in the league.

For Miami, this move sheds a bit of salary off the books following this season. The team can look to get younger as Westbrook would be a rental for the remainder of 2022-23. The Heat can also utilize Westbrook’s strengths to perhaps go on a surprise run this season as well. Westbrook likes to play fast and push the pace that Erik Spoelstra and the Heat have prided themselves on over the last 3 years. Then, Miami can pursue big names this offseason with a wide-open checkbook.

Lakers Land Zach LaVine In A Blockbuster Trade

Trade Details: Russell Westbrook, Troy Brown, 2027 First-Round Pick, 2029 First-Round Pick For Zach Lavine

The first blockbuster scenario that we are bringing to you involves the Chicago Bulls sending Zach LaVine to Los Angeles. Now, you may be asking yourself why the Bulls would even consider trading one of their star players at this time. Well, the Bulls are off to a horrid 9-12 start and look to be slipping in the standings. This could be the beginning stages of a possible shift to tank for Victor Wembanyama and set up their future. With LaVine’s constant injury history and the Lakers in need of another scorer, the fit is perfect for both teams.

When healthy, Zach LaVine is one of the best shooting guards in basketball. He can score from all three levels and create his own shot with no issue. He also is a threat on the drive and kicks to the outside and is a highlight reel waiting to happen on the fast break. The only thing stopping him from being a superstar has been the knee and back issues he has dealt with over the last 2 years. LaVine to the Lakers would be a game-changer for Los Angeles.

Once again, the Bulls would acquire Russell Westbrook in a rental situation. Most likely, he would go elsewhere after the 2022-23 season no matter where he is traded. He could provide a spark to Chicago but if they are really going to commit to a tank for Wembanyama, he would most likely be instructed to tone it down on the court. None of these situations are exactly good options for Westbrook but a DeRozan-Westbrook duo would certainly be fun to watch.

Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving

Trade Details: Russell Westbrook, 2027 First-Round Pick, 2029 First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving

Our 5th and final scenario is one that nearly happened this offseason and will most likely catch some buzz at the trade deadline once again. The Lakers become willing to attach the 2 first-round picks to Russell Westbrook to reunite Kyrie and LeBron James after 6 seasons apart. The Lakers need to do something and anything to put them amongst the elite teams in the Western Conference and the NBA as a whole. With their willingness to take the risk of trading 2 draft picks, the Lakers finally get the piece that could do just that.

It is no secret that Kyrie Irving has had a tumultuous beginning to the season with Brooklyn and anyone in their right mind would want a change of scenery. On the court, Irving has been efficient as a scorer and passer as he has been his entire career. In 15 games this season, Irving is averaging 24.7 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 4.3 APG on 47.6% from the field. His playmaking and scoring bring a significant improvement to the Lakers' lineup and take a lot of pressure off Davis and James on the court. The time he has already spent with James is an added bonus.

As for Westbrook, this would be a move to a team that has hopes to contend in the Eastern Conference. I am not quite sure how things would work with him and Ben Simmons sharing the floor but professionals always work things out in the long run. The move also reunites Westbrook with Durant who in their Oklahoma City days won often together and competed for championships. Those days are long gone but the Nets would hope they can spark some kind of magic between the two. The move would once again be a rental of Westbrook’s service unless they could advance far enough into the playoffs for them to consider resigning him.

