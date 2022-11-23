NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Linked As Potential Landing Spot For Russell Westbrook If Bought Out By Lakers

Credit: Fadeaway World

Currently riding a three-game win streak, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally showing some signs of life after an 0-5 start. Russell Westbrook, who was the biggest scapegoat of this team entering the season, has been the hero of the team so far with some big improvements to his play.

But just because Westbrook has found a rhythm in Lakerland doesn't mean they are any less likely to trade him. In fact, even now, Russ continues to get mentioned in trade deals.

With his stock now at a modern-day high, it might actually be the best time for the Lakers to get something back for Russ before his contract expires this summer.

In the event that this season goes off the rails, the Lakers reach a buyout with Russ, Eric Pinus of Bleacher Report revealed that the Miami Heat could emerge as a potential candidate.

The Pistons probably don't view Westbrook, Beverley or Nunn as important rotation players and could look to trade whichever Lakers they receive. If Westbrook is bought out, the buzz around the league has him signing with the Miami Heat.



So to the prompt, "What's the deal? What's the trade?"



That's the best "realistic" trade for the Lakers to vault back into contention.

Heat Are Reportedly 'Confident' They Could Rehabilitate Russell Westbrook

On paper, the Heat might not seem like the ideal scenario. They already have a point guard and a roster full of stars who demand the best from their guys. But in a culture built around success and respect, Russ could thrive and the Heat believe they have a chance to make it happen.

Even then, team executives and scouts could only come up with one potential landing spot: the Miami Heat. Team president Pat Riley has a history of cultivating fiery competitive players, from Alonzo Mourning to Brian Grant to Jimmy Butler. He hoped that point guard Kyle Lowry would be the finishing piece to another championship-caliber team last season, but after posting the best record in the East, the team lost to Boston in the conference finals. Lowry, plagued by several nagging injuries, played in only 10 of their 18 postseason contests and was a shell of himself, averaging 7.8 points on 29.1 percent shooting. Depending on how this season goes for the Heat in general and Lowry in particular, Westbrook might be a worthwhile gamble.



"It makes sense," an Eastern Conference executive said. "Miami believes they can rehabilitate anyone." (h/t Fox Sports)

Only time will tell what the Heta decides to do, but Russ is a guy who will his all for every minute of every game, and that's exactly the kind of player that thrives in Miami. So far, Pat Riley hasn't felt good enough to make the trade, but things could start heating up soon as the trade deadline approaches.

This season, Westbrook is averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game on 40.6% shooting.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.