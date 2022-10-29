Skip to main content

Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA

Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA

Amid a tumultuous start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers keep finding reasons to smile, even if it's just a couple of their players who are performing well and showing up for the rest of the team. They are now 0-5 after a big loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which once again upset fans.

During this game, the Lakers got one reason to 'celebrate' in the middle of this crisis, as LeBron James became the leader of the all-time 20-point games list. They also saw a different face from Russell Westbrook, but none of that translated into a much-needed win for the Purple and Gold. 

Even so, the Lakers stars keep getting praised by rivals, and after their duel against the Denver Nuggets, the reigning defending back-to-back MVP had some good things to say about their star duo. 

Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA

Nikola Jokic showered LeBron James and Anthony Davis in praise after his Nuggets took care of the Lakers on Wednesday. The Serbian superstar called James the best player in the world and AD the second most talented player in the association, showing big admiration for these two. 

"We were mental into the game. We know that LeBron is the best player on the planet," Jokic said. "He has AD with him, who is probably the second-most talented player in the world. We know who the main weapons are for them."

The Nuggets and Lakers will clash again this Sunday, with the Purple and Gold keen to get that first and elusive win of the season. Anthony Davis missed Friday night's game, so they hope to have him back to face the Nuggets. Following a tough loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers need to show something different. 

They've been predicted to go 0-11 to start the season and seeing their current level, that possibility seems more likely as the days go by. This duel will be crucial for Los Angeles, but Denver will be ready to snatch that win away from them and improve to 5-2. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA

By Orlando Silva
Michael Jordan vs. Scottie Pippen NBA Finals Stats Comparison
NBA

Michael Jordan vs. Scottie Pippen NBA Finals Stats Comparison

By Nick Mac
"What Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss are doing to LeBron James needs to be investigated," NBA Fan Is Very Mad And Disappointed In Lakers Owner And General Manager
NBA Media

"What Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss are doing to LeBron James needs to be investigated," NBA Fan Is Very Mad And Disappointed In Lakers Owner And General Manager

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Is Currently Leading The NBA In Turnovers Per Game: "Not Surprising At All. He’s The All-Time Leader In Turnovers In NBA History After All."
NBA Media

LeBron James Becomes First On The All-Time 20-Point Games List

By Orlando Silva
Phil Jackson Furiously Yelled At Kobe Bryant For Not Being On The Team Bus At 10 AM
NBA Media

Phil Jackson Furiously Yelled At Kobe Bryant For Not Being On The Team Bus At 10 AM

By Orlando Silva
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players

By Orlando Silva
Charles Barkley Shares Hilarious Story When He Bought 12 Donuts And Broke It Up Into Three Meals
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Shares Hilarious Story When He Bought 12 Donuts And Broke It Up Into Three Meals

By Aaron Abhishek
Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."

By Aaron Abhishek
20 NBA Players With The Most 20-Point Games In NBA History
NBA

20 NBA Players With The Most 20-Point Games In NBA History

By Nick Mac
20 NBA Players With The Most Personal Fouls In NBA History
NBA

20 NBA Players With The Most Personal Fouls In NBA History

By Eddie Bitar
Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Is Very Disappointed And Upset With Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Is Very Disappointed And Upset With Kyrie Irving

By Aaron Abhishek
Russell Westbrook Says He Wants To Sacrifice His Role But It Is Frustrating Because The Lakers Are Still Losing
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Says He Wants To Sacrifice His Role But It Is Frustrating Because The Lakers Are Still Losing

By Aaron Abhishek
'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5
NBA Media

'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Are Excited After Russell Westbrook Reportedly Wants Out Of LA
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"

By Nico Martinez
Lakers Fans Are Done With Russell Westbrook After Missing A Clutch Mid-Range With 30 Seconds On The Clock: “Russ Might Honestly Be The Worst Player In The NBA At This Point”
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "This Is Just The First Step Of The Ending Of Russell Westbrook And The Los Angeles Lakers."

By Nico Martinez