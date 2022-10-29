Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA

Credit: Fadeaway World

Amid a tumultuous start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers keep finding reasons to smile, even if it's just a couple of their players who are performing well and showing up for the rest of the team. They are now 0-5 after a big loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which once again upset fans.

During this game, the Lakers got one reason to 'celebrate' in the middle of this crisis, as LeBron James became the leader of the all-time 20-point games list. They also saw a different face from Russell Westbrook, but none of that translated into a much-needed win for the Purple and Gold.

Even so, the Lakers stars keep getting praised by rivals, and after their duel against the Denver Nuggets, the reigning defending back-to-back MVP had some good things to say about their star duo.

Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA

Nikola Jokic showered LeBron James and Anthony Davis in praise after his Nuggets took care of the Lakers on Wednesday. The Serbian superstar called James the best player in the world and AD the second most talented player in the association, showing big admiration for these two.

"We were mental into the game. We know that LeBron is the best player on the planet," Jokic said. "He has AD with him, who is probably the second-most talented player in the world. We know who the main weapons are for them."

The Nuggets and Lakers will clash again this Sunday, with the Purple and Gold keen to get that first and elusive win of the season. Anthony Davis missed Friday night's game, so they hope to have him back to face the Nuggets. Following a tough loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers need to show something different.

They've been predicted to go 0-11 to start the season and seeing their current level, that possibility seems more likely as the days go by. This duel will be crucial for Los Angeles, but Denver will be ready to snatch that win away from them and improve to 5-2.